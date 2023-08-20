scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Tesla app gains support for automation with Apple Shortcuts

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 20 (IANS) Elon Musk-owned Tesla’s app has gained support for automation with Apple Shortcuts.

Now, Tesla owners who own an iPhone can use Siri to activate Apple Shortcuts automations without utilising third-party apps like Tessie to do so, reports The Verge.

On Saturday, the auto-maker released the new version of the Tesla app, 4.24.0, with a note mentioning, “Access your vehicle controls and climate from the Apple Shortcuts app.”

To use Siri with Shortcuts, users have to invoke the iPhone maker’s digital assistant and say the name of their automation.

“It’s a little clunkier than actual Siri integration, because to trigger Shortcuts automations, you have to memorise the names you’ve given them and repeat them verbatim, but it’s probably the best Tesla owners will get, at least for now,” the report said.

The release notes by the company slightly undersold the Shortcuts support.

With the new Shortcuts support, users will likely be able to use Shortcuts to control several modes such as Dog Mode or Bioweapon Defense Mode.

Just by using their voice, users will also be able to close all the windows, adjust media volume, open their frunk, or set a charge limit.

Meanwhile, last month, the auto-maker had started a new email campaign to urge Tesla owners with the Full Self-Driving (FSD) package to upgrade to a new car and transfer the FSD package.

The transfer terms and the email campaign had revealed that what Musk called an “offer of amnesty” is nothing more than Tesla triggering a demand surge.

–IANS

aj/prw

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Musk acknowledges lack of great 'social networks', vows to create one
Next article
Now, Hyderabad seek change in World Cup fixtures, wants to avoid back-to-back matches
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Now, Hyderabad seek change in World Cup fixtures, wants to avoid back-to-back matches

Technology

Musk acknowledges lack of great 'social networks', vows to create one

News

A mouthful of Bitter Chocolate, and why Lushin Dubey wants to talk about it

News

Rajinikanth to visit Ayodhya today

Sports

UAE script history with series-levelling win over New Zealand

Sports

'Can't be punished for acts of her father': Delhi HC quashes complaint against woman shooter

Sports

Premier League: Liverpool come back from a goal down to score first home victory

Sports

World Athletics Championships: Spanish race walker Martin wins opening gold

Sports

Jr Women's Hockey League: Pritam Siwach, Sports Authority of Gujarat, Citizen Hockey XI and Har Academy win pool matches

Technology

EV firm Cruise agrees to reduce robotaxi fleet after crash in US

Sports

ICC launches vibrant mascot for Men's ODI World Cup in India, to engage next-generation cricket fans

Technology

Amazon Alexa accused of ‘sexist’ reply to question about the Lionesses

Sports

Indian jr women’s hockey team goes down against Germany 1-3 in 4-Nations Tournament

Sports

Shooting World C'ship: Mehuli Ghosh wins bronze and Paris Olympic quota in Women’s 10m Air Rifle

News

‘Do Patti’ featuring Kajol and Kriti Sanon kick-start production

Sports

World Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable, male race walkers disappoint on first day

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Bodoland FC end campaign with historic win over Odisha FC

Technology

SpaceX upgrades Starship, Super Heavy booster for impending flight

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US