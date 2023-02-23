scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Tesla continues investment in US, announces new engineering HQ

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 23 (IANS) Tesla has announced a new engineering headquarters in California in the US, stating it would take over office space in Palo Alto (a city in California) previously occupied by Hewlett Packard (HP).

The announcement was made by Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday along with California Governor Gavin Newsom, who called it “another proof point of the renewable energy vibrancy that is California”, reports The Verge.

The EV maker also shared the announcement of new engineering HQ on Twitter, saying: “In 2022, we grew to 47k direct employees & $5B of capital investment in California. Today, we’re continuing our investment in California with our new Engineering HQ in Palo Alto”.

Tesla was founded in 2003 in San Carlos, California, and has spent the majority of its 20-year existence there.

The company abruptly relocated its headquarters to Austin, Texas, in October 2021, in recognition of its new Gigafactory, which was under construction in the state, said the report.

It also has Gigafactories in Nevada (US), Buffalo (US), Berlin (Germany), and Shanghai (China).

Moreover, the report mentioned that Musk previously threatened to pull Tesla’s entire operation out of California in 2020 due to his strong opposition to the state’s shelter-in-place orders during the height of the covid pandemic.

As a form of protest, Tesla even sued the county in which its California factory is located.

However, the company retained its presence in California and continues to invest in its Fremont factory and still maintains its old headquarters in Palo Alto.

Meanwhile, Tesla has committed to opening up 7,500 of its charging stations to non-Tesla vehicles by the end of 2024, as part of the Biden administration’s new initiatives to install 5,00,000 electric vehicle chargers on the US roads by 2030 under its $7.5 billion plan.

–IANS

shs/svn/

Previous article
Madrid Derby preview: Why you just can't miss Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid this weekend!
Next article
Alicia Silverstone 'wasn't happy' working in Hollywood, chose to step away
This May Also Interest You
News

Sidharth Malhotra calls Kiara Advani as his ‘My wife’; Fans are melting

Review

Movie Review | Selfiee: Pick a ‘Driving Licence’ for this ‘Selfiee’

Sports

For any sport to thrive, grassroots development is vital: Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were going well; we had it under control, laments Jemimah Rodrigues

News

Rema Lahiri celebrates father Bappi Lahiri’s composition: ‘Pyar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna’

News

Kamya Panjabi wants to challenge stereotypes, 'redefine witches' on screen

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ian Healy wants Pat Cummins to leave captaincy, focus on bowling

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: My intention was to give some empathy to captain, says Anjum on consoling Harmanpreet

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Smith to lead Australia in third Test in absence of Cummins

Health & Lifestyle

California hits grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US