Tesla Cybertruck arrives in New Zealand for winter testing: Report

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 19 (IANS) Elon Musk-owned Tesla’s much-awaited Cybertruck’s prototype has been spotted arriving in New Zealand by plane, possibly for the electric pickup truck’s last winter testing.

According to the company’s latest statement, the delivery event of the electric truck will take place “around the end of Q3,” which would be at the end of September this year, reports Electrek.

Tesla recently told suppliers to be ready for Cybertruck release candidates — last step before the official start of production — in late August, followed by the production in early October.

“While the vehicle is covered, it is pretty easy to recognise the electric pickup truck,” the report said.

Last week, a prototype of the electric pickup truck was spotted going through a drive-through in California and it was equipped with camouflage.

Also, a Cybertruck prototype was spotted stuck in a field in rural Texas last month.

In December last year, the electric truck was spotted being worked on in Texas.

The company had claimed that the electric pickup truck would hit the market by the end of 2021 when it first announced the Cybertruck in 2019.

Meanwhile, Musk had said that the upcoming truck will “serve briefly as a boat” that will help in crossing rivers and other water bodies.

According to Musk, the objective is for a Cybertruck to be able to traverse the sea between SpaceX’s Starbase and South Padre Island in Texas.

