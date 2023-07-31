Tesla Cybertruck spotted with calibration equipment: Report

San Francisco, July 31 (IANS) Elon Musk-owned Tesla’s Cybertruck has been spotted fitted with calibration equipment.

With more frequent sightings and other signals from the auto-maker, the electric pickup truck is moving closer to initial steps, as the company had confirmed earlier this month during its Earnings Call that it plans to deliver the first units before the end of the year, reports Teslarati.

Now, in order to test and validate the vehicle before it is delivered to its first owners before the end of the year, the Cybertruck has recently been seen with calibration equipment on it.

Similar calibration testing has been used by the company in the past to evaluate the performance of various vehicle builds.

Units equipped with calibrating equipment were sighted on freeways in California before the Model Y’s delivery in early 2020, providing the manufacturer with valuable information on everything from vehicle chassis performance to how wheels interface with the road, the report said.

Last week, the pickup truck was seen being transported on a truck in Livermore, California, with a wrap that made it look like a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Earlier this month, a Cybertruck was spotted with a new darker camouflage wrap which was better at hiding the electric pickup truck’s design features.

Also, last month, the electric pickup truck’s prototype was spotted arriving in New Zealand by plane, possibly for its last winter testing.

Earlier, a prototype of the truck was spotted going through a drive-through in California and it was equipped with camouflage.

Another Cybertruck prototype was spotted stuck in a field in rural Texas in May this year.

The company had claimed that the electric pickup truck would hit the market by the end of 2021 when it first announced the Cybertruck in 2019.

–IANS

