scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Tesla Cybertruck spotted with new darker camouflage wrap

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 24 (IANS) Elon Musk-owned Tesla’s Cybertruck has been spotted with a new darker camouflage wrap.

A member of the Cybertruck Owners Club forum shared some images of the new Cybertruck wrap, reports Electrek.

The wrap is darker and better at hiding the electric pickup truck’s design features.

Earlier this month, the auto-maker had announced that it built the “first Cybertruck”.

However, with the release of its quarter two (Q2) earnings, the company confirmed that it is currently only producing release candidates, last step before the official start of production.

The new wrap “could be used to help hide the final design of the Cybertruck or Tesla could be testing wraps on the electric truck since it is going to be the only way to make the vehicle look different than the standard stainless steel colour”, the report said.

The company recently said it is testing Cybertruck vehicles around the world for final certification and validation.

Last month, the electric pickup truck’s prototype was spotted arriving in New Zealand by plane, possibly for its last winter testing.

Tesla had told suppliers to be ready for Cybertruck release candidates in late August, followed by the production in early October.

While the vehicle was covered, it was easy to recognise the electric pickup truck.

Earlier, a prototype of the truck was spotted going through a drive-through in California and it was equipped with camouflage.

Also, a Cybertruck prototype was spotted stuck in a field in rural Texas in May this year.

In December last year, the electric truck was spotted being worked on in Texas.

The company had claimed that the electric pickup truck would hit the market by the end of 2021 when it first announced the Cybertruck in 2019.

–IANS

aj/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' makers asked to remove Mamata Banerjee's reference by CBFC
Next article
Monsoon track 'Barkha' has strong influences of Bengali folk music
This May Also Interest You
News

Pop-punk star Lolo drops ‘hot girls in hell’

Sports

They will regret the fact that they declared at Edgbaston: Ponting pinpoints tactical failure that lost England the Ashes

News

Vivek Angihotri delighted on Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' filling cinema halls in Kashmir

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh twin in black; Deepika Padukone flaunts her airport look in sweater

News

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari enjoying a movie date; Have Lovebirds gotten the green signal from their parents

News

Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh, and Irshad Kamil unite for ‘Barkha’

News

Suvinder Vicky opens up on exploring depts of love as Balbir in 'Kohrra'

News

Monsoon track 'Barkha' has strong influences of Bengali folk music

News

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' makers asked to remove Mamata Banerjee's reference by CBFC

News

Zayn returns with summer anthem ‘Love Like This’

News

New 'Jawan' poster reveals Vijay Sethupathi as 'Dealer of Death'

News

Jawan’s new poster: Vijay Sethupathi’s intense look out

News

Vidyut Jammwal: Proud to represent the mother of all martial arts Kalaripayattu

Technology

People with low HIV levels have ‘almost zero’ risk of transmitting virus

Sports

I expect Ashwin and Jadeja to bowl a lot of overs on Day 5: Aakash Chopra

News

Farhan Akhtar, 'Idol Season 13' finalists Fantastic 4 to perform live in Dubai

Sports

Australia were on their knees but they deserve to retain the Ashes, says David Lloyd

News

Rohit Bose Roy quits ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ after injury: Will regret not making it to finale

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US