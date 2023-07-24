Tesla Cybertruck spotted with new darker camouflage wrap

San Francisco, July 24 (IANS) Elon Musk-owned Tesla’s Cybertruck has been spotted with a new darker camouflage wrap.

A member of the Cybertruck Owners Club forum shared some images of the new Cybertruck wrap, reports Electrek.

The wrap is darker and better at hiding the electric pickup truck’s design features.

Earlier this month, the auto-maker had announced that it built the “first Cybertruck”.

However, with the release of its quarter two (Q2) earnings, the company confirmed that it is currently only producing release candidates, last step before the official start of production.

The new wrap “could be used to help hide the final design of the Cybertruck or Tesla could be testing wraps on the electric truck since it is going to be the only way to make the vehicle look different than the standard stainless steel colour”, the report said.

The company recently said it is testing Cybertruck vehicles around the world for final certification and validation.

Last month, the electric pickup truck’s prototype was spotted arriving in New Zealand by plane, possibly for its last winter testing.

Tesla had told suppliers to be ready for Cybertruck release candidates in late August, followed by the production in early October.

While the vehicle was covered, it was easy to recognise the electric pickup truck.

Earlier, a prototype of the truck was spotted going through a drive-through in California and it was equipped with camouflage.

Also, a Cybertruck prototype was spotted stuck in a field in rural Texas in May this year.

In December last year, the electric truck was spotted being worked on in Texas.

The company had claimed that the electric pickup truck would hit the market by the end of 2021 when it first announced the Cybertruck in 2019.

