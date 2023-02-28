scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Tesla halts rollout of Full Self-Driving beta software amid recall

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 28 (IANS) Elon Musk-run Tesla has paused the rollout of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software in the US and Canada until a firmware update can be issued to address a safety recall.

“Tesla has issued a voluntary recall on certain Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y vehicles that have installed or are pending installation of software that contains the Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta feature. This recall affects only US and CA vehicles,” Tesla wrote on the support page.

“Until the software version containing the fix is available, we have paused the rollout of FSD Beta to all who have opted-in but have not yet received a software version containing FSD Beta,” it added.

Earlier this month, Tesla announced to update Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta over “crash risks” in nearly 3,63,000 vehicles.

However, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has “recalled” several Tesla models — including Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y series that have installed or were pending installation of a software release that contains the FSD Beta.

Musk earlier tweeted about his disdain for the word “recall,” saying Tesla is not recalling any cars.

“The word ‘recall’ for an over-the-air software update is anachronistic and just flat wrong,” he posted.

NHTSA has been investigating Tesla’s driver-assist technology for several years.

FSD Beta is a driver support feature that can provide steering and braking/acceleration support to the driver under certain operating limitations.

With FSD Beta, the driver is responsible for the operation of the vehicle whenever the feature is engaged and must constantly supervise the feature and intervene (steer, brake or accelerate) as needed to maintain the safe operation of the vehicle.

–IANS

shs/svn/

Previous article
'Cinema and its experience have evolved,' says Seerat Kapoor
Next article
Smart collars, GPS trackers for your cat, dog may be spying on you
This May Also Interest You
News

'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker Charlie Puth to host 1st live stream event on March 25

News

Rasika Dugal on 'The Broken Table': There's a wide audience for short films

Technology

ISRO test fires cryogenic engine of its moon mission rocket

Technology

Reliance Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by Dec 2023: Akash Ambani

Technology

New iPhone SE 4 may feature 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple's 5G baseband chip

Technology

Intel launches 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors at MWC 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Centre asks states to spruce up healthcare facilities as temperatures rise

Health & Lifestyle

Your low calorie drinks, food items may up heart attack, stroke risk

Health & Lifestyle

The small town girl behind the scenes of Pfizer's vaccine rollout

News

Niyati Fatnani recounts shooting an intimate scene for 'Dear Ishq'

News

Rani Mukerji compares 'Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway' trailer with 'Black'

Lyrics

Tony Kakkar and Jasmin Bhasin – Shadi Karogi Song Lyrics

Technology

WhatsApp rolling 'Call Link' feature on Windows beta

Technology

Smart collars, GPS trackers for your cat, dog may be spying on you

News

'Cinema and its experience have evolved,' says Seerat Kapoor

News

Ram Charan, Upasana clear the air: Their baby will be born in India

Sports

Virat doesn't give rest to fast bowlers, says Mohd Siraj

News

Courteney Cox reunites with 'Friends' co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US