scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Tesla logs $2.7 bn in net income, cybertruck on its way: Musk

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 20 (IANS) Elon Musk-run Tesla has reported a revenue of $25 billion with a net income of $2.7 billion (up 20 per cent year-on-year) in the second quarter (Q2) this year.

The revenue was also 50 per cent higher than year-ago sales of $16.9 billion, and mostly came from automotive sales which was $21.3 billion in the April-June period.

In the second quarter, Tesla produced nearly 480,000 vehicles and delivered over 466,000 vehicles, the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

“For 2023, we expect to remain ahead of the long-term 50 per cent CAGR with around 1.8 million vehicles for the year,” according to Tesla’s earnings report.

Musk said that Q3 production will decrease slightly, driven by planned downtime for factory upgrades.

“When interest rates rise dramatically, we actually have to reduce the price of the car because the interest payments increase the price of the car,” he added.

Tesla finally showcased Cybertruck at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

“It’s always very difficult to predict the ramp initially, but I think we’ll be making them in high volume next year, and we will be delivering the car this year,” Musk said.

The company said that its operating margin remained healthy at approximately 10 per cent, even with price reductions in Q1 and early Q2.

“We are focusing on cost reduction, new product development that will enable future growth, investments in R&D, better vehicle financing options, continuous product improvement and generation of free cash flow,” said Tesla.

The company said it is now testing Cybertruck vehicles around the world for final certification and validation.

“This might be the most unique vehicle product in decades; with that comes trialing and testing new technologies. Both technologically and architecturally, this vehicle will break a lot of boundaries,” said the company.

–IANS

na/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ben Affleck's Batman cameo deleted from 'Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom' after 'chaotic' edits
Next article
Asia Cup: Don't believe in counting my chickens too much, says Dravid on India vs Pakistan clash
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Galaxy Watch series to feature Samsung Wallet, Thermo Check & WhatsApp

News

Randeep Jha: In 'Kohrra,' we introduced all our characters through eyes of the cops

News

In an AI spin to 'Sholay', Julia Roberts turns Basanti, De Niro channels Jai, Al Pacino plays Veeru

Technology

Netflix adds 5.9 mn paid subscribers in Q2, revenue at $8.2 bn

Sports

Ashes 4th Test: 'They have let a very good opportunity slip': Ponting criticises Australia's failure to score big on Day 1

News

Margot Robbie confesses she hyped 'Barbie' as a billion-dollar project

News

Danny Elfman accused of sexual harassment by female composer; agreed to pay $830k settlement

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan flaunts her hotness in off shoulder pink dress on the premiere night of her new song ‘Saazishen’

Technology

realme C53: Style champion with sleek design

News

From 'Bawaal' to 'Kaalkoot', here are 6 must watch titles on OTT this week

Sports

Asia Cup: Don't believe in counting my chickens too much, says Dravid on India vs Pakistan clash

News

Ben Affleck's Batman cameo deleted from 'Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom' after 'chaotic' edits

Technology

Now Apple enters AI race with ChatGPT-like AI chatbot: Report

Technology

Networking giant Cisco lays off employees across business units

Technology

Windows 11 to alert users about unsafe copy & pasted passwords

Sports

Who is new FC Barcelona signing and La Masia graduate Oriol Romeu?

Technology

Netflix ends password sharing in India

Sports

‘Virat is an inspiration’: Dravid reflects on Kohli’s legacy ahead of massive India milestone

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US