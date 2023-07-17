scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Tesla most wanted car brand in the world: Report

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 17 (IANS) Elon Musk-run Tesla is the most wanted car brand in the world, a new report has shown.

According to the UK-based firm Auto Trader, Tesla came out as the car brand people are looking to buy the most across the world, topping the tables as the most Googled car for sale in 39 countries.

The report analysed global search data for over 200 car brands in over 180 countries, to find the cars the whole world wants to buy the most.

According to the report, Tesla came first in the US (in 25 of the 50 states), as well as Canada, France, Spain, Germany, Australia, UAE and Scandinavia.

Jeep was the second most searched car for sale, topping the charts in 27 countries, including Iceland, Mexico, Argentina, India, and the Philippines.

“Anyone looking to sell a Jeep Wrangler won’t be waiting too long, with nearly 4,500 online searches for ‘second hand Jeep’ made every month,” the report said.

Moreover, the report showed that BMW and Toyota were the third and fourth most searched car brands.

BMW is the car brand people want to buy the most in 20 countries, including the UK, South Africa, Estonia and Jamaica, while Toyota is the car manufacturer being searched to buy the most in Namibia, Lithuania and Venezuela.

Mercedes rounded off the top five car brands the world wants to buy the most, coming out on top in 11 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Puerto Rico.

Two iconic supercar brands, Lamborghini and Ferrari, made the top 10 list of the cars that the world wants to buy the most.

Ferrari is the most searched-for vehicle to buy in Italy, while Lamborghini is listed as the top choice in four North American countries — Honduras, Cayman Islands, Montserrat and Dominica.

–IANS

shs/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Merry Christmas’ release announced
This May Also Interest You
News

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Merry Christmas’ release announced

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev yells at Elvish Yadav saying ‘Baap pe mat jaana’ after he calls him ‘Bewakoof ka baccha’

News

'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2' begins its shoot with Dibakar Banerjee at the helm

Technology

Crypto, blockchain sector saw $2.32 bn investment in Q2, lowest since Q4 2020: Report

Sports

The rise of the next superstar of tennis: Sachin, Nadal, others hail Alcaraz for Wimbledon triumph

News

Barun Sobti: Shooting in Punjab for 'Kohrra' was discovering the land through new lens

Sports

Women’s cricket: The recent team announcement for Asian Games is perplexing (Column: Left-hand view)

News

Mohan Agashe says 'Do Gubbare' celebrates great connections coming from unexpected places

News

Akshay Oberoi confirms court drama 'Illegal' Season 3, to be filmed in Delhi, Mumbai

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 may come in pink colour

Sports

Playing in Rourkela was a good stepping stone for international matches, says Bhumiksha Sahu

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ileana D’Cruz finally reveals her mystery man, shares romantic pictures from their date night

News

Ruhi Chaturvedi is the first evicted contestant of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

News

Vicky Kaushal says he's 'in awe' of Katrina Kaif's 'magic everyday'

Sports

Beating Novak, winning Wimbledon is something that I dreamt about since I started playing: Alcaraz

Technology

Russia bans govt officials from using iPhones over alleged surveillance concerns

News

Vivek Jaitly makes dream debut with ‘Vash’

Technology

Daily use on Meta Threads drops by 50% amid new sign-up surge

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US