Tesla produced nearly 480K cars, delivered 466K vehicles in Q2 2023

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 3 (IANS) Elon Musk-own Tesla has announced that it produced nearly 4,80,000 vehicles and delivered over 4,66,000 cars in the second quarter (Q2) of this year.

Among 4,66,000 delivered vehicles, 19,225 were Model S/X, and 4,46,915 were Model 3/Y, the company said in a post on Sunday.

The automaker will post its financial results for Q2 2023 after market close on July 19. At that time, the company will also issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website.

“Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook,” the automaker said.

Moreover, the net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of the financial performance when the company announces Q2 earnings.

“Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles,” the company added.

Meanwhile, last month, after hearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” pitch, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced a change of plans, saying that his electric vehicle and battery company will now come to India “as soon as it is humanly possible”.

