Tesla recalls nearly 16K Model S, Model X vehicles over seat belt issue

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 21 (IANS) Elon Musk-run Tesla has recalled nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles in the US because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly after being repaired.

In the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) safety recall notice, the automaker said that in the vehicles, a first-row seat belt was disconnected from its pretensioner anchor as part of a necessary step to perform a repair, however, the seat belt may not have been properly reconnected to its pretensioner anchor after the repair was completed, reports ABC News.

In addition, the company mentioned that if the seat belt is not properly reconnected, it may not perform as it should in a collision, increasing the risk of injury.

The safety regulators opened an investigation into possible Tesla seat belt issues in March.

Tesla had identified 12 warranty claims related to the issue as of June, but the company is not aware of any crashes, injuries, or deaths that could be related to the seat belt issue, according to the report.

The automaker stated that it will provide free inspections and, if necessary, connect both first-row seat belts to their pretensioner anchors.

Moreover, Tesla also announced the recall of over 1,300 of its 2023 Model S, Model X, and Model Y vehicles due to a camera issue.

According to the company’s recall report, the pitch angle of the forward-facing cameras on some vehicles may not be properly aligned, causing certain active safety features to be unavailable, the report said.

In June, Tesla recalled 137 Model Y electric vehicles (EVs) in the US in response to an issue with the fastener for the steering wheel.

According to the NHTSA safety recall report, 137 2022-2023 Tesla Model Y may possibly have a “loose” fastener that could cause disconnection of the steering wheel from its column.

Agency News Desk
