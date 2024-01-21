Tesla recalls over 4K vehicles due to software issue

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Elon Musk-run Tesla has recalled more than 4,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made between 2022 and 2023 in Australia due to a software issue.

According to the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts (DITRCA), the software issue in 4,382 vehicles could make the steering wheel difficult to use when driving in cold temperatures.

“Due to a software issue, the steering wheel may feel notchy when operating the vehicle in cold temperatures,” the notice reads.

However, the notice stated that, despite the malfunction, drivers are not at risk of serious injury while operating the vehicles.

“The defect will not affect the performance of the vehicle,” it noted.

Owners of affected vehicles are asked to contact Tesla to make an appointment to have the vehicle software version inspected and updated to version 2023.38 or later, free of charge, or update their vehicle’s software as they usually do using the main screen, according to the notice.

Earlier this month, Tesla recalled 1.6 million vehicles in China, its largest-ever recall in the country, to fix its autopilot system.

The recall in China was to fix issues with Tesla’s driver-assistance features that could increase the risk of crashes, reports the Wall Street Journal.

The automaker had recalled two million cars in the US last year due to the same issue.

–IANS

shs/uk