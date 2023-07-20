scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Tesla to train driverless cars, license FSD software to another automaker

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 20 (IANS) During Tesla’s second-quarter 2023 investor call, Elon Musk said that the company is planning to license its Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver-assist technology to another major automaker.

According to The Verge, the Tesla CEO did not reveal the name of the company, however, he did say that licensing FSD was always part of the plan.

“We’re not trying to keep this to ourselves. We’re more than happy to license it to others,” Musk was quoted as saying.

Musk has spoken about licensing FSD to competitors in the past.

Last month, he tweeted that “Tesla aspires to be as helpful as possible to other car companies. We made all our patents freely available several years ago. Now, we are enabling other companies to use our Supercharger network. Also happy to license Autopilot/FSD or other Tesla technology.”

Moreover, the automaker also said that it is planning to invest more than $1 billion in Project Dojo by the end of 2024 in its Q2 earnings report.

In addition, the company confirmed that it has started production of the Dojo supercomputer to train its fleet of autonomous vehicles, according to the report.

“We are developing each of these pillars in-house. This month, we are taking a step towards faster and cheaper neural net training with the start of production of our Dojo training computer,” the company was quoted as saying.

Dojo training computer will be able to process massive amounts of data, including videos from Tesla cars, for the purpose of developing self-driving car software.

Further, the report mentioned that the electric vehicle maker already has a large Nvidia GPU-based supercomputer that is one of the most powerful in the world, but the new Dojo custom-built computer is using chips designed by Tesla.

In 2019, Musk gave this “super powerful training computer” a name — Dojo.

–IANS

shs/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka to join India at top of World Test Championship standings
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka to join India at top of World Test Championship standings

Technology

Genetics may explain why some don't get sick from Covid

Technology

Unity launches beta programme for visionOS

Sports

Bollywood star, cricket greats combine to launch World Cup campaign

Technology

Swiggy now uses generative AI to boost user, restaurant experiences

News

Rapper Badal's song 'This Is Haryana' is all about staying true to one's roots

Technology

Report says hateful, violent posts rise on Twitter, CEO Yaccarino denies

News

Rapper Tupac's aunt made history as first woman on FBI's Most Wanted Terrorist list

Technology

Galaxy Watch series to feature Samsung Wallet, Thermo Check & WhatsApp

News

Randeep Jha: In 'Kohrra,' we introduced all our characters through eyes of the cops

News

In an AI spin to 'Sholay', Julia Roberts turns Basanti, De Niro channels Jai, Al Pacino plays Veeru

Technology

Netflix adds 5.9 mn paid subscribers in Q2, revenue at $8.2 bn

Sports

Ashes 4th Test: 'They have let a very good opportunity slip': Ponting criticises Australia's failure to score big on Day 1

News

Margot Robbie confesses she hyped 'Barbie' as a billion-dollar project

News

Danny Elfman accused of sexual harassment by female composer; agreed to pay $830k settlement

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan flaunts her hotness in off shoulder pink dress on the premiere night of her new song ‘Saazishen’

Technology

realme C53: Style champion with sleek design

News

From 'Bawaal' to 'Kaalkoot', here are 6 must watch titles on OTT this week

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US