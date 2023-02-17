scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Tesla to update FSD beta in 363K cars over crash risk, Musk slams 'recall' word

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 17 (IANS) Tesla will update its driver assist software called Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta over “crash risks” in nearly 363,000 vehicles.

Tesla will deploy an over-the-air (OTA) software update at no cost to the customer in the coming weeks that will improve how FSD Beta negotiates certain driving manoeuvres.

The vehicles to be “recalled” as per a directive by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y series that have installed or are pending installation of a software release that contains the Full Self-Driving Beta or FSD Beta.

Elon Musk tweeted about his disdain for the word “recall,” saying Tesla is not recalling any cars.

“The word ‘recall’ for an over-the-air software update is anachronistic and just flat wrong,” he posted.

Tesla will simply push out an OTA software update to fix the problems identified in NHTSA’s request.

NHTSA has been investigating Tesla’s driver-assist technology for several years.

FSD Beta is a driver support feature that can provide steering and braking/acceleration support to the driver under certain operating limitations.

With FSD Beta, the driver is responsible for operation of the vehicle whenever the feature is engaged and must constantly supervise the feature and intervene (steer, brake or accelerate) as needed to maintain safe operation of the vehicle.

On February 7, Tesla decided to administer a voluntary “recall” out of an abundance of caution.

As of February 14, Tesla has identified 18 warranty claims, received between May 8, 2019, and September 12, 2022.

Tesla said it is not aware of any injuries or deaths that may be related to FSD Beta.

–IANS

na/svn/

Previous article
M. Night Shyamalan announces next film, signs multi-year first-look deal at Warner Bros.
Next article
Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan to square off in Tiger v/s Pathaan film
This May Also Interest You
News

Joan Baez documentary plumbs dark corners of her life, spotlights abuse by father

News

Naseeruddin Shah plays Emperor Akbar in OTT series Taj Divided by Blood

News

Rima Das’ Assamese feature ‘Tora’s Husband’ trailer launched

Fashion & Lifestyle

Insta post first, family later: Why Paris Hilton kept baby's birth a secret

News

Shakira takes dig at ex Gerard Pique in viral video challenge

News

Prithvi Shaw 'attack': Bhojpuri actress Sapna Gill nabbed, sent to police custody

News

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Pankaj Batra reunite 13 yrs after 'Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki' for 'Dhola'

News

Ranveer Singh to play with Marvel star Simu Liu, others at NBA all-star celebrity game 2023

News

Harshita Gaur says 'Jehanabad' has earned her respect as an actress

News

Abhilash Thapliyal recollects humbling experience that he got during 'SK Sir Ki Class' shoot

News

Bollywood gets its own ‘Prince’ in ‘Shehzada’

News

Ryan Reynolds calls his home a 'zoo' after welcoming fourth child with Blake Lively

News

Boman Irani pens note for son Kayoze as he begins shoot for his directorial debut

News

After calling Swara Bhasker B-grade actress, Kangana Ranaut wishes her wedding

News

InCar Trailer: ‘InCar’ is a bone-chilling journey of a victim-survivor

News

Shiv Thakare Clocks 2 Million Followers On Instagram

News

As ‘Pathaan’ tickets sell for Rs 110, Shah Rukh Khan says ‘phir dekhni padegi’

News

Biggest Oscar-nominated films to showcase at 2023 edition of Oscars Film Fest

Technology

iOS devices may soon read back iMessages in sender's voice

Review

Web Series Review | The Night Manager: Rich cast for imperfect narrative

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US