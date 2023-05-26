scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Tesla whistleblower leaks 100GB data about customers' Full Self-Driving complaints

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 26 (IANS) Challenging Elon Musk’s full self-driving claims, a Tesla whistleblower has reportedly leaked 100GB of data to a German media outlet that contains thousands of customer complaints about the automaker’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) features.

The documents obtained by Handelsblatt detail about 2,400 self-acceleration issues and more than 1,500 braking problems with Tesla cars.

The Tesla FSD complaints were reported across the US, Europe and Asia from 2015 to March 2022, reports The Verge.

According to Handelsblatt, there were 139 reports of “unintentional emergency braking” and 383 reports of “phantom stops” from false collision warnings from customers.

According to the media company, when they made Tesla aware about the data it received, the electric car-maker allegedly “demanded that the data be deleted and spoke of data theft.”

Some of the customer incidents include descriptions of how cars “suddenly brake or accelerate abruptly.”

Some Tesla drivers “ended up in a ditch, hit walls or crashed into oncoming vehicles.”

Tesla’s FSD capability enables all the features that come with Tesla’s Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot features, including automatic lane changes, autosteering, auto parking, and more.

Despite several concerns, Tesla made its FSD beta available to everyone in November last year.

Tesla is under intense scrutiny for its Autopilot and its FSD software driver assistance features.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is also investigating self-driving claims made by Musk. The SEC probe is to determine if the electric car-maker flouted its rules in promoting its FSD and Autopilot software.

Last month, in some relief for Tesla CEO Musk, jurors in an Autopilot-related 2019 crash in the US gave the verdict in favour of the electric car company.

The jury in the California state court awarded plaintiff Justine Hsu, who sued Tesla in 2020, no damages.

In February, Tesla received a clean chit from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in a fatal crash involving a Tesla Model S Autopilot system in 2021.

–IANS

na/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Barbie, Ken get arrested after leaving behind Barbieland paradise in 'Barbie' trailer
Next article
Taylor Lautner addresses claims he 'aged like a raisin' since 'Twilight', asks Netizens to 'be nice'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gill ton, Mohit fifer help Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs, set final clash with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

News

It's a wrap for 'Raghuthatha' shoot; first Tamil movie from 'KGF', 'Kantara' makers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Vikkas emerges as the fastest male swimmer, Siva becomes double gold medallist

Sports

MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

Sports

India U-17s men's football team beats FC Augsburg U-17 in Germany

Sports

IPL 2023: Wish it was possible to carry it everywhere, says Gill on Ahmedabad pitch after his century

Sports

Delhi FC crowned 2nd Division champions, earn promotion to I-League

Sports

Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's sensational 129 powers Gujarat Titans to 233/3 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC crowned champions with win over Stellenbosch FC

News

Damien Hirst portrait of DiCaprio picked up for $1.3 mn at Cannes auction

Health & Lifestyle

Cardiovascular surgeon comes to rescue of patient in air!

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajat Patidar's absence exposed RCB's batting, says Tom Moody

Technology

Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates

Health & Lifestyle

Manoj Muntashir Shukla set to host docuseries 'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar'

Sports

Monank Patel to lead USA at 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sports

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians win rain-delayed toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US