scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Tesla will pick new factory location this year, India a contender: Musk

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco/New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Elon Musk will likely pick a new location for a Tesla factory by the end of this year and according to him, India is very much part of his scheme of things if all goes well.

In an interview with Wall Street Journal, when asked if India is an interesting choice for a new Tesla location, Musk responded: “Absolutely”.

In March this year, Musk selected Mexico for the next Tesla Gigafactory. Tesla has several factories in the US, including in Fremont, California. The electric car-maker also has factories near Berlin, Germany and Shanghai, China.

Reports surfaced earlier this month that a team of senior Tesla executives was reportedly planning to visit India to explore entering the niche EV market and expand its footprint beyond China.

According to a Bloomberg report, citing sources, the discussions with senior India leadership was to revolve around the possibility of local sourcing of components for Tesla’s car models.

Musk has time and again said that he faced challenges from the government for releasing its products in India. “Tesla isn’t in India yet due to “Challenges with the government,” he had posted.

The team he hired in India in 2021 was diverted to focus on the Middle-East and the larger Asia-Pacific markets last year.

Several top Indian leaders made repeated appeals to Musk to bring Tesla to India but to no avail.

Currently, India levies 100 per cent tax on the imported cars of price more than $40,000 (Rs 30 lakh), inclusive of insurance and shipping expenses, and cars less than $40,000 are subject to 60 per cent import tax.

With a $40,000 (over Rs 30 lakh) price tag, Tesla Model 3 may remain as an affordable model in the US but with import duties, it would become unaffordable in the Indian market with an expected price tag of around Rs 60 lakh.

Musk has said that he wants to launch cars in India but the country’s import duties on EVs are “highest in the world by far”.

–IANS

na/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: 'Dhoni can keep prolonging his career due to Impact Player rule', says Dwayne Bravo
Next article
Jetlee, son of 'dhaba' owner, ready to shine his sword in Lucknow
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Jetlee, son of 'dhaba' owner, ready to shine his sword in Lucknow

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Dhoni can keep prolonging his career due to Impact Player rule', says Dwayne Bravo

Sports

Paris 2024: Number of opening ceremony spectators still undefined

Technology

HP introduces new 'Laser printers' for home, small businesses in India

Sports

IPL 2023: 'I have 8-9 months to decide', says Dhoni on retirement talks

News

Netflix, Sudip Sharma, Clean Slate Filmz collaborates for crime investigative drama, ‘Kohrra’

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists discover why this woman can't feel pain, heals more rapidly

News

Manoj Bajpayee on 'Bandaa,' 'Despatch,' 'Joram' and 'Family Man 3'

News

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson get in heated exchange with man at Cannes Film Fest

News

Arnold Schwarzenegger wasn't allowed breakfast before doing 200 sit-ups, push-ups as child

Sports

Everything he touches turns to gold, and that's why he's named Mahendra Singh Dhoni: Suresh Raina

News

Shah Rukh Khan grants Last Wish of his jabra fan battling cancer

Technology

Lenovo India logs $1.9 bn in FY23, over 5 mn products being made locally

Technology

Apple signs multibillion-dollar deal with Broadcom to develop 5G components

News

‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in road accident

News

Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest

Technology

Richard Branson's rocket company Virgin Orbit sold for $36 mn, shuts biz

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan is holidaying at beach destination

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US