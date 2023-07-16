scorecardresearch
Thanks PM Modi for inviting entrepreneurs like us to France: boAt's Aman Gupta

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Homegrown consumer electronics brand boAt Co-founder and CEO, Aman Gupta, was among the young entrepreneurs invited as part of the official delegation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to France. 

In a tweet, Gupta said that “no force can stop India as our time has come”.

“I used to see second and third-generation entrepreneurs at state visits as an official delegation with the Prime Minister but now new-age entrepreneurs like myself are also being invited on such visits,” he said.

“This is a significant moment for us, as it reflects the recognition and support given to the entrepreneurial spirit in India,” Gupta added.

The Shark Tank India judge also said that he had the honour of speaking about ‘Make In India’ and Indian startups at the Indo-French CEO Forum.

“The highlight of the trip was witnessing the Bastille Day Parade, where the Indian Contingent played ‘Sare Jahaan Se Acha,’” he posted.

Gupta and his wife Priya Dagar had also walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year — the first entrepreneur from India to do so at the prestigious event.

India saw the shipment of 25.1 million wearable units in the first quarter of 2023, registering a strong 80.9 per cent (year-over-year) growth. Imagine Marketing (boAt) maintained the top place with 25.6 per cent share, growing by 102.4 per cent.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
