The excitement for Myntra EORS-18 continues to build with Adarsh Balak Comic Strips and In-your-Home Ads

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Myntra has collaborated with the celebrated artist, Priyesh Trivedi, to tap into the Indian pop culture scene and revive Adarsh Balak for the ongoing edition of the End Of Reason Sale, its bi-annual fashion carnival.

Through a series of artworks and comics, India’s ideal good boy is back, but with a whole new appreciation for all things fashion.

“Our collaboration with India’s ideal good boy ‘Adarsh Balak’ by giving him a whole new personality is a testament to our commitment to always keeping EORS-based communication fresh and interesting with a dash of humour as we build deeper resonance with our customers,” said Abhishek Gour, Director — Digital Marketing, Myntra.

We’ve all grown up with Adarsh Balak seeping into our lives every now and then — be it the classroom or the Principal’s office, Adarsh Balak was omnipresent. The good boy charm is still very much intact in the series of new comic strips that Myntra has brought to life along with the creative agency, Talented, but with one unmissable twist — Adarsh is constantly distracted by great fashion sense.”

The amalgamation of humorous situations with subtle messaging of the great offers available during EORS-18 ensures that the campaign doesn’t feel like a quintessential ad but a story mixed with nostalgia, fashion and a whole lot of chuckles.

Myntra also joined hands with UClean, and turned the laundry sheet that’s placed within freshly-ironed clothes into an unmissable touchpoint to highlight the unparalleled EORS offers at play. Every time you get your clothes ironed, it serves as an illusion –clothes almost like new but not on-trend. Technically, instead of going Out-Of-Home, Myntra went Inside-Of-Home to deliver its message contextually.

This makes one’s laundry an offbeat placement of insight, the perfect medium to remind people to get something more fashionable at unbelievably low prices.

