The KCP Ltd to hand over Integrated Air Drop Test-Crew Module Structure to ISRO

Chennai, Oct 6 (IANS) Engineering major The KCP Ltd will hand over the first of the two Integrated Air Drop Test — Crew Module Structure (IADT-CM) fabricated by it to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the country’s human space flight mission called Gaganyaan, said senior officials.

They also said the company is planning to set up a precision machining unit and looking at the bigger diameter rocket motor casing and also the inter-stage and tank structure fabrication for ISRO’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).

The first IADT-CM weighing 3,120 kg and measuring 3.1 diameter and 2.6 meter height will be handed over to ISRO on Saturday and the second one will be supplied in March 2024, said V.L.Indira Dutt, Chairperson and Managing Director.

Structure realisation involves critical forming, precision machining, and stringent assembly required of both aluminum and high strength steel, said K.Viswanathan, Assistant General Manager (PPC), Head, DNA Business.

Viswanathan said the Indian space agency will fix major subsystems like parachute system, pyros, avionics, and buoyancy augmentation system to IADT.

“IADT will be performed using an Indian Air Force helicopter by taking the crew module structure to an altitude of 3.6 to 4 km to validate the deceleration system (parachute and pyro’s) performance,” Viswanathan said.

According to M. Narayanarao, President-Heavy Engineering, each IDAT-CM would fetch the company a revenue of about Rs one crore with the steel supplied by ISRO.

Narayanarao said the company has also supplied major items for ISRO’s second launch pad — mobile launch pedestal and others — and over the past three decades have supplied the Indian space agency flight hardware for rockets like motor cases, nozzle divergent and inter stage structures.

Apart from ISRO, the city based The KCP has supplied structures for private rocket maker Agnikul Cosmos.

The company apart from fabricating heavy engineering structures also makes cement and sugar in Vietnam under KCP Vietnam Industries Ltd.

According to V.Kavitha Dutt, Joint Managing Director, the group is lookingat diversification in Vietnam.

Meanwhile at the bourses, The KCP’s scrip went up to change hands at about Rs133 after opening at Rs 128.10 on Friday.

–IANS

vj/dpb