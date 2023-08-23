scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

'They've made entire nation proud': CJI on Chandrayaan-3 mission's success

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday congratulated Team ISRO and the scientific community on the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission.

“They have made the entire nation proud,” the CJI said.

He said that it gave him immense pride as a citizen of “our great nation to witness the remarkable landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon”.

He added that this will herald new avenues in scientific research and discovery and that it represents a milestone in the march of the nation.

“The success of the lunar mission places India in a select group of nations to successfully achieve a landing on the lunar surface. It is all the more significant because India is the only nation to have achieved a lunar landing on the South Pole of the moon,” the CJI said.

–IANS

pds/sha

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Magnus Carlsen to another draw to take final to tiebreaks (Ld)
Next article
'They've made entire nation proud': CJI on Chandrayaan-3 mission's success
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Bezos congratulates India on successfully landing Chandrayaan-3

Technology

Bezos congratulates India on successfully landing Chandrayaan-3

Technology

'They've made entire nation proud': CJI on Chandrayaan-3 mission's success

Sports

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Magnus Carlsen to another draw to take final to tiebreaks (Ld)

News

Chandrayaan-3 cost less than 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' – and even 'Adipurush'

News

'Shaitaan' director Bejoy Nambiar set to bring his new series on OTT

News

Why has Justin Bieber not spoken to his manager Scooter Braun for months?

News

Vivek Oberoi: Have seen great heights of success and failures

News

Cardi B to sue troll who accused Offset of cheating on her

News

Matthew McConaughey's wife talks about difficulties she faced from her mother-in-law

Sports

Toss for third T20I between India and Ireland delayed due to rain at Malahide

Sports

ISSF World Championship: Amanpreet stars as India pick up gold and bronze in Baku

Technology

Twitterati hails ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands successfully on the moon

Technology

Men behind India's Chandrayaan-3 mission

Technology

Know the companies which worked with ISRO for Chandrayaan-3 mission

Technology

Space industry, academicians hail India’s historic moon landing

Sports

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Magnus Carlsen to another draw to take final to tiebreaks

Sports

World Athletics Championship: Jeswin Aldrin qualifies for long jump final, Sreeshankar fails

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US