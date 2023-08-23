This Google techie earns Rs 1.2cr a year by working just 1 hr daily: Report 

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) A Google software engineer in his 20s has said that he works for only an hour a day and earns a salary of $150,000 (about Rs 1.2 crore) yearly.

The Google techie, identified as Devon, has shared his daily routine, in which he typically gets out of bed around 9 a.m., showers and cooks breakfast, and then works for Google until 11 a.m. or noon.

He then works on his startup for the rest of the day, reports Insider.

The news was first reported by Fortune.

He also stated that he couldn’t justify working hard when he saw colleagues working late nights and not progressing up the corporate ladder.

Devon explained that he starts his week by writing code for “a decent part” of any given task before sending it off to his manager.

This “basically guarantees” smooth sailing for the rest of the week.

About 97 per cent of Google employees call the company a great place to work as compared to 57 per cent of workers of a typical US company, according to the report.

Google is well-known for a variety of perks, including a quirky campus, free meals, and competitive pay.

Devon had interned at Google and knew that if he got the job, he would not have to work very hard.

Plus, he was not so much slacking off as he was carefully understating how quickly he worked.

He further said that during his internship, he finished all of the code early on, allowing him to eke out a week-long trip to Hawaii.

“If I wanted to work long hours, I’d be at a startup. Most people choose Google because of the work-life balance and benefits. You could work at Apple, but Apple has such fan appeal to software engineers. They work long hours… but at Google, most people know what they’re doing is a job,” Devon was quoted as saying.

According to Devon, he is among the thousands of software engineers who, by their own admission, are paid to do nothing.

–IANS

