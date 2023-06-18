scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

This is why some people's sex lives sizzled while others' fizzled during Covid

By Agency News Desk

New York, June 18 (IANS) Those who maintained healthy sexual and intimate lives early in the pandemic used sex as a coping mechanism to enhance their relationship with their partners and while some people’s sex lives sizzled, others’ fizzled, new research has revealed.

The analyses showed nine of the coping mechanisms had a significant impact on people’s sex lives.

These included strategies such as using sex to feel more desirable; expanding one’s sexual repertoire through experimentation and risk tactics, such as trying new sexual activities or medicines; fostering intimacy through sex and other relational strategies; caution and logistical strategies, which included being more selective about one’s partners or attentive to safe sex practices; and creativity and innovation strategies, such as becoming more playful and spontaneous.

The remaining mechanisms included online and technology strategies such as watching porn and using phone sex; combining sex with substances like drugs and alcohol; context-related strategies such as having sex in public places; using sex to relax and other diversion strategies; and educational strategies.

Liza Berdychevsky, a professor of recreation, sport and tourism at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, conducted an online survey of 675 people to explore the differences between people whose sex lives had fizzled and those whose sex lives had flourished.

The sample was more than 65 per cent female, and a similar proportion of the participants were in the US.

In one of three papers, published in the Archives of Sexual Behaviour, participants were asked if they ever engaged in 59 sexual coping strategies to enhance their sex lives during the first year of the pandemic.

The resilience of individuals’ love lives — including the frequency of their sexual activity, desire and satisfaction — was significantly predicted by their engagement in the sexual coping mechanisms studied, Berdychevsky found.

In another paper, published in the Journal of Sexuality Research and Social Policy, she further investigated these coping mechanisms, clarifying their determinants of use and usefulness, and examining their impacts on the quantity and quality of sex.

Women were significantly more likely to engage in sexual activity to pursue goals, to benefit their relationships and to utilise caution and logistical strategies compared with men.

Women rated coping strategies such as using sex as a source of creativity, pleasure or as a diversion, and educational strategies as more useful than did the men in the study. Sexual desire was driven by gender and was greater for men than for women.

In another paper from this study, published in the International Journal of Sexual Health, the findings revealed significant declines in the frequency, quality and diversity of sexual behaviours, desire and satisfaction.

“The psychological effects of the pandemic will last for a while, even with the ‘new normal’, and this will be felt in sexual expression and relationships,” Berdychevsky said.

“It is essential to train people on sexual coping resources and strategies to protect their sexual well-being and quality of life,” she added.

–IANS

na/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Multiple gunshot victims reported at EDM concert in the US
Next article
'Squid Game' Season 2 reveals returning, new cast members; will premiere in 2024
This May Also Interest You
News

'Squid Game' Season 2 reveals returning, new cast members; will premiere in 2024

News

Multiple gunshot victims reported at EDM concert in the US

News

Puneet Superstar evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' in just 24 hours

Technology

Kia to launch all-electric EV9 SUV that gives 501 kms on single charge

News

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson reveals why he rejected 'When Harry Met Sally'

Technology

15-inch Apple MacBook Air redefines laptop era with super productivity, creativity

News

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' Season 5 cast

News

Kim Cattrall defends using injections, fillers to 'battle ageing in every way'

Technology

Twitch's new programme to help some streamers make more money

Technology

Google Doodle honours Indian biochemist Kamala Sohonie

Technology

Promoting scams as funny bot will lead to suspension: Musk

Technology

Number of EV chargers in S.Korea hits 2,40,000: Data

Technology

GM distributor $208K fined for coercing sellers on marketing costs

Sports

Ashes 2023: Game is nicely poised, we're one or two wickets away from the tail, says Broad

Technology

Reddit's average daily traffic fell during subredditor's protest: Report

Sports

NorthEast United FC confirm departure of eight players

Sports

PHL 2023: Chiseliov's last-gasp winner helps Maharashtra Ironmen edge out Garvit Gujarat in thriller

Sports

Nottingham Open: Murray reaches final with win over Borges

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US