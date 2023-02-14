scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

This smart necklace will track every puff you smoke

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 14 (IANS) Researchers have developed a smart neck-worn device resembling a lapis blue pendant called “SmokeMon” that detects a user’s smoking by capturing the heat signature from a lit cigarette in real-time, a new study has shown.

According to the US-based Northwestern Medicine researchers, the necklace completely maintains a smoker’s privacy, only tracking heat, not visuals — which is a critical factor for people to feel comfortable wearing it.

The necklace can also track how much a smoker inhales, and the time between puffs.

“We can detect when the cigarette is being lit, when the person holds it to their mouth and takes a puff, how much they inhale, how much time between puffs and how long they have the cigarette in their mouth, said senior investigator Nabil Alshurafa, associate professor at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

All these details are called smoking topography, which is important for two reasons, said the study.

First, scientists can use it to measure and assess the amount of toxic carbon monoxide smokers are exposed to and gain a better understanding of the relationship between tobacco-related diseases such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung disease, diabetes, COPD, emphysema and chronic bronchitis by assessing chemical exposure.

Second, people who are trying to quit smoking can be helped by understanding how smoking topography relates to relapse (returning to smoking regularly), which occurs frequently in them.

“For many people who attempt to quit smoking, a slip is one or two cigarettes or even a single puff. But a slip is not the same as a relapse (going back to smoking regularly). A person can learn from slips, by gaining awareness that they did not fail, they just had a temporary setback,” Alshurafa mentioned.

–IANS

shs/pgh

Previous article
Guess what was Shah Rukh Khan’s first Valentine’s Day gift to Gauri
Next article
Microsoft may bring ChatGPT Bing AI to Android, iOS soon
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Diphtheria outbreak in Nigeria claims 40 lives

Technology

Aero India 2023: HAL to provide MRO support for MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft engines

Others

Rajendra Gurjar: A music producer, music video director whose innovative concept of music winning the hearts of audience

News

Matteo Bocelli, Sukriti Kakar, Amaal Malik and Kunaal Vermaa team up on new single ‘I Miss You Amore’

Technology

No attrition problem at top level, says Zomato CEO

Technology

Finance Ministry directs Corporate Affairs Ministry to resolve MCA21 portal issues

News

Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s shares his secret music mantra

Feature

Mesmerising Madhubala and her magical spell

Technology

India security, risk management spending to rise 8% in 2023

Technology

Microsoft may bring ChatGPT Bing AI to Android, iOS soon

Fashion and Lifestyle

Guess what was Shah Rukh Khan’s first Valentine’s Day gift to Gauri

News

BAFTA film awards to see best celebrity turnout ever, promises new CEO

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sobhita Dhulipala took gym membership right after 'The Night Manager' shoot

News

Hemal Ingle, Abhishek Sethiya starrer ‘Umbrella’ poster released

News

Sandeep Singh’s SAFED official poster out

Technology

Digital lending may pip traditional lending on unsecured loans by 2030

Technology

Himachal CM launches Jio's 5G services

News

Shah Rukh Khan says he is ‘gorgeous’ Sharon Stone’s ‘biggest fan’

News

Photography for Guy Ritchie's WWII movie to start in Turkey, despite quake

News

John Legend to perform in India: 'Wanted to bring my music to a land with positivity'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US