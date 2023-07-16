scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Threads reaches 150 mn sign-ups despite usage drop

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 16 (IANS) Meta’s Twitter rival Threads has crossed 150 million user sign-ups despite a usage drop. Meta launched Threads on July 5 for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is among the top free apps on the App Store.

According to Data.ai, the app has surpassed more than 150 million downloads worldwide, within seven days after its launch.

“It did so 5.5 times faster than the second-fastest to that point, Niantic’s Pokemon GO, which has held the largest app launch title since it debuted in July 2016,” the report said.

Recent information revealed that Threads has gained the largest user presence in specific markets, with India leading the way, accounting for approximately 32 per cent of its downloads.

Following India is Brazil, contributing to approximately 22 per cent of Threads’ installations, and the US, representing nearly 16 per cent of the total.

Completing the top five markets for Threads are Mexico which accounts for 8 per cent of downloads, and Japan with 5 per cent, the report said.

Threads surpassed 100 million user sign-ups within five days after its launch. The app crossed 2 million sign-ups in just two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours and 30 million in just 12 hours.

–IANS

aj/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
US Open: Indian challenge ends after Lakshya Sen bows out in semis
Next article
Zayn Malik is raising his daughter on a farm to shield her from public eye
This May Also Interest You
News

Zayn Malik is raising his daughter on a farm to shield her from public eye

Sports

US Open: Indian challenge ends after Lakshya Sen bows out in semis

News

Ryan Gosling: 'Ken was created to observe the awesomeness that is Barbie'

Technology

Microsoft to 'end' 'Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family' plan in August

Technology

Thanks PM Modi for inviting entrepreneurs like us to France: boAt's Aman Gupta

Sports

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey completes Cardiff City return

Technology

Twitter to soon share ad revenue from profile page views: Musk

Sports

'There was no phone call, no communication': Yuzvendra Chahal opens up about RCB snub

Technology

Asus ROG Ally: Powerful handheld gaming PC with smooth performance

Technology

Reddit removes chat history prior to 2023

Sports

Danilovic stuns top seed Navarro to win Nordea Open title

Sports

Lionel Messi completes Inter Miami move

Sports

Olivia wins gold, Linthoi Chanambam bags silver in Hong Kong Cadet Asian Cup judo championship

Sports

Wrestling: Sangeeta Phogat wins bronze medal in Hungary Ranking Series

Sports

Football: Former India international Prabhakar Mishra is dead

Sports

IOA President PT Usha appeals for peace, harmony in Manipur

Sports

UTT Season 4: Harmeet Desai beats Sathiyan to hand Goa Challengers stunning win

News

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US