scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Threads rolling out Following feed, Translations & more

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced new updates on Threads including a ‘Following’ feed and ‘Translations’.

“Since the launch of Threads, the Instagram team has been continuing to listen to community feedback and is working as quickly as possible to deliver new features to improve people’s experience,” the company said in a statement.

“Your feed on Threads allows you to view posts from other profiles, now with two options.”

‘For you’ is a view of the Threads feed that includes a mix of posts from profiles that users have chosen to follow and recommended accounts.

On the other hand, ‘Following’ will only show posts from people users follow in chronological order.

With the Translations feature, Threads posts in the feed are translated automatically based on the language they’re written in and the language settings of the person viewing it.

If users see a thread in a different language, and their language is available as a translation, they can tap the translation button at the bottom right of the post or reply to see it.

“Additional features in this update include: New categories to sort your Activity feed so you can filter by Follows, Quotes and Reposts, a Follow button on your followers list to easily follow other accounts back, the ability to see posts you’ve liked in your settings and the option for private accounts to batch ‘approve all’ follow requests,” the company said.

In response to a user asking about the web version of Threads, Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Wednesday said: “The team is working on it already.”

Replying to another query about improvements to the search function, Mosseri said: “The team is working on it, but it’ll probably be further out than a few weeks unfortunately…”

–IANS

aj/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
As nation celebrates 'Vijay Diwas', looking back at films inspired by Kargil War
Next article
FIFA Women's World Cup: China players confident ahead of Haiti clash
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: China players confident ahead of Haiti clash

News

As nation celebrates 'Vijay Diwas', looking back at films inspired by Kargil War

Sports

Brij Bhushan, his son excluded from WFI electoral rolls, ex-chief says he 'opted out'

Health & Lifestyle

Ban on two drugs to save vultures agreed to by experts: Centre to Delhi HC

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Harare Hurricanes beat Cape Town Samp Army in Super Over

Sports

SL v Pak: Rain restricts play to 10 overs; Pak score 33, lead by 12 runs

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Irfan Pathan opens up about mentoring young players during the league

Sports

UTT Season 4: Jeet shocks India No.1 Harmeet; Bengaluru Smashers beat Goa Challengers

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Lithuania's Meilutyte wins world title again after 10 years (Ld)

Technology

New placenta on a chip model to address preeclampsia in pregnancy

Technology

Covid can cause bone loss, higher fracture risk: Study

Sports

Football: AIFF announces Rahul Gupta as Best Referee for 2022-23 season

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Tim Seifert helps Durban Qalandars win thriller against Joburg Buffaloes

Technology

Cyberabad police suggest different logout times for IT firms to avoid gridlock

Sports

UTT Season 4: Manika continues to sparkle for Bengaluru Smashers v Goa Challengers

Sports

Ashes 2023: England will look back on this series as a lost opportunity, says Mark Butcher

Sports

Football: Nottingham Forest sign Sweden forward Anthony Elanga from Man United

News

‘Max, Min & Meowzaki’, ‘Lakadbaggha’ get Stuttgart Indian film fest top awards

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US