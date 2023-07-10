scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Threads set to cross 100 mn users as Twitter traffic dips

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 10 (IANS) Meta’s Twitter rival, Threads, is set to cross 100 million user sign-ups as Twitter is experiencing a decline in traffic.

Meta launched Threads last week for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is currently the top free app on the App Store.

There are currently over 97 million accounts on the Threads app, based on the number badges that appear on Instagram profiles and indicate when someone joined the new app, reports Search Engine Journal.

At the current rate of user adoption, Threads would soon reach 100 million users.

The new app crossed 2 million sign-ups in just two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours and 30 million in just 12 hours.

IT service management company Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince on Sunday tweeted a graph showing Twitter’s declining domain name system (DNS) ranking from January to now.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri last week clarified that Meta does not want to replace Twitter but create a public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter and for communities on Elon Musk-run platform “that are interested in a less angry place for conversations, but not all of Twitter”.

The new application is currently missing features such as direct messages, a “Following” feed, a full web version, a chronological feed and more.

–IANS

aj/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Top US authors sue OpenAI, Meta over copyright infringement
Next article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan caught smoking on the stage
This May Also Interest You
News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan caught smoking on the stage

Technology

Top US authors sue OpenAI, Meta over copyright infringement

Technology

Apple may launch MacBook with Samsung foldable display

Technology

Threads to feature auto-delete posts option

Technology

Evernote lays off most of its employees, moves operations to Europe

News

Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ trailer shows marriage of teacher with student going awry

Technology

Indian startup ecosystem logs lowest funding in 4 years

News

Dolly Parton says she will never be as old as she is

News

When you come out of ‘Bigg Boss’ house, you emerge stronger, says Manu Punjabi

News

Ellie Fanning says as a teenager, she was rejected for a role because she wasn't 'sexy enough'

News

Janhvi Kapoor says visit to Auschwitz left a long-lasting impression on her

Health & Lifestyle

Coffee gives brain 'special' boost, even beyond caffeine content: Study

News

Gary Oldman quit his booze once he realised he was going to die from alcoholism

News

Nitesh Tiwari reveals the war scene from the ‘Bawaal’ was the toughest

News

Nitesh Tiwari asked Varun Dhawan to never prep for ‘Bawaal’

News

Johnny Depp takes stage at Manchester AO Arena with his band Hollywood Vampires

News

Sir Elton John ends his final tour in an epic, flamboyant fashion in Sweden

Technology

11, 13-inch iPad Pro with OLED display may enter mass production early 2024

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US