Threads to add search, desktop version in next few weeks: Zuckerberg

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company will add search and web experiences to his Twitter rival Threads on Instagram in the next few weeks.

“Search and web coming in the next few weeks,” Zuckerberg posted on Threads, saying he’s “excited about the team’s pace of shipping.”

“A good week for Threads. The community here is on the trajectory I expect to build a vibrant long term app. Lots of work ahead but excited about the team’s pace of shipping. Search and web coming in the next few weeks,” the Meta CEO said.

A desktop web version has been high on his list and Instagram head recently said “we’re working on it”.

Last month, Zuckerberg announced new updates on Threads including a ‘Following’ feed and ‘Translations’.

“Since the launch of Threads, the Instagram team has been continuing to listen to community feedback and is working as quickly as possible to deliver new features to improve people’s experience,” he said.

“Your feed on Threads allows you to view posts from other profiles, now with two options.”

‘For you’ is a view of the Threads feed that includes a mix of posts from profiles that users have chosen to follow and recommended accounts.

On the other hand, ‘Following’ will only show posts from people users follow in chronological order.

Threads had reached 100 million sign-ups faster than any social media platform in history.

China sweep four synchro diving golds at World Cup Berlin Super Final
