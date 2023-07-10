scorecardresearch
Threads to feature auto-delete posts option

San Francisco, July 20 (IANS) Meta’s Twitter rival, Threads, will now feature an option to auto-delete posts after a few months of posting them.

In response to a feature request related to automatically delete posts after 90 days, Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Monday said” “I was thinking 30 but make it a user choice, but maybe 90 if better…”

Meta launched Threads last week for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is currently the top free app on the App Store.

Threads has crossed 90 million user sign-ups just within a few days after its launch.

Meanwhile, Twitter-owner Elon Musk on Sunday mocked Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and said, “Zuck is a cuck”.

“I propose a literal d*** measuring contest,” he tweeted.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

While one user said, “Ok I had to check like 10 times this was actually Elon and not a parody account lol”, another commented, “‘Zuck’ is only 1 letter away from ‘Cuck’.”

Last week, Musk said “competition is fine, cheating is not.”

“Zuck my *tongue emoji*,” he had tweeted last month.

Back in 2017, Musk had hit back at Zuckerberg, saying that the Meta CEO’s understanding of artificial intelligence is “limited”.

