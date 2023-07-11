scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Threads to feature edit option, following feed & more as it crosses 100 mn

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 11 (IANS) Meta’s Twitter rival, Threads, will soon feature an edit button, following feed, translation option for different languages and much more, as it has crossed 100 million user sign-ups within a week of its launch.

With the edit option, users will be able to edit their posts on Threads, while the following feed will display posts of accounts that users follow.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri also confirmed that a translation option for different languages is also in the works.

Currently, the application only allows account searches, but soon it will enable users to search for posts.

The company is also working on a web interface for Threads but the priority is the mobile apps, according to Mosseri.

Responding to users queries, Mosseri mentioned plans to enable account switching and mentioned discussions about introducing a ‘Reactions’ button

According to him, the ‘Reaction’ button would add “a fair amount of complexity to every post everywhere, and I like the idea of keeping things simple.”

Moreover, the new app will include hashtags and improve topic-based search.

Responding to a Thread about bringing the ‘trending topics’ tab, Mosseri said, “It’s on the list, but not towards the top. A simple version is easy to build, but a good one that balances your interests, is localised, and is thoughtful about abuse, takes time.

Meta launched Threads on July 5 for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is currently among the top free apps on the App Store.

Announcing the 100 million user sign-ups on Threads, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday said: “Threads reached 100 million sign ups over the weekend. That’s mostly organic demand and we haven’t even turned on many promotions yet. Can’t believe it’s only been 5 days!”

The new app crossed 2 million sign-ups in just two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours and 30 million in just 12 hours.

–IANS

aj/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
UP govt to promote concept of ‘healthy babies’ among rural youth
Next article
Suzie Bates, Harmanpreet Kaur move up in Women's T20I batting rankings
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Suzie Bates, Harmanpreet Kaur move up in Women's T20I batting rankings

Health & Lifestyle

UP govt to promote concept of ‘healthy babies’ among rural youth

Health & Lifestyle

Hairdressers, beauticians, accountants at high ovarian cancer risk: Study

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan gifts his mahadev locket to Jiya Shankar

News

Ryan Gosling flaunts his musical talent in new 'Barbie' trailer

Technology

Amazon gears up with Shark Tank-type Prime TV series on Indian startups

Technology

MediaTek launches 'Dimensity 6000' series for mainstream 5G devices

News

Tom Cruise makes rare public appearance in NYC with son Connor

News

Zahrah S Khan & Stebin Ben Join Forces for a Captivating Love Ballad “Ek Tu Hi Hai” Creatively Directed by Nishank Swami!

Sports

Chennaiyin FC rope in winger Farukh Choudhary

Technology

Hiring activity sees growth in Indian IT, BPO sectors in June: Report

News

Rashmika Mandanna recreates Vicky Kaushal’s viral dance moves Gaddiyan Uchiyan Rakhiyan

News

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ prevue mints 112 million views in 24 hrs

Sports

Ashes: What Warner put out at Headingley wasn't good enough, says Ian Healy

News

Tom Holland talks about his 'alcohol problem' and hard-won sobriety

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Very excited to be part of Mississauga Panthers, says Shoaib Malik

News

Dating rumours swirl as Taylor Russell seen at Harry Styles concert

News

Good Omens Season 2: Unravel the divine mystery!

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US