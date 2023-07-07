scorecardresearch
Threads to soon feature Twitter-like 'Following' tab

San Francisco, July 7 (IANS) Meta’s Twitter rival, Threads, will soon feature a Twitter-like ‘Following’ tab.

In response to a query related to the ‘Following’ tab, Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Friday said, “We’re working on it, but the next week is all about getting rid of bugs and keeping the lights on…”

Replying to another thread, Mosseri explained, “We’ve got to build a following feed over the next couple weeks, but I do think a lot of why people are getting so much engagement right now is because you don’t need to follow a bunch of people in order to discover a bunch of new accounts in feed.”

Criticising the non-existence of the ‘Following’ tab on Threads, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said, “Not surprising they’ve never given people the choice to remove the algorithm. Look at Instagram.”

To this, Twitter-owner Elon Musk added, “A closed source, algorithm-only system means that manipulation of what information people see is essentially undetectable.”

Later, Mosseri posted a screenshot of Musk and Dorsey’s tweets, and wrote, “If anyone was asking, both Instagram and Facebook have chronological feeds options, so yes, we’re going to bring one to Threads too.”

By now, Threads has reached over 95 million posts and more than 50 million accounts.

Meta launched Threads on Wednesday for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is currently the top free app on the App Store.

The new app crossed 2 million sign-ups in just two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours and 30 million in just 12 hours.

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had earlier said he thinks that there should be a public conversations app with more than one billion users on it.

“Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will,” Zuckerberg added.

Musk had also said, “It’s infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.”

