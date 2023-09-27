scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Threads users to soon delete their accounts without affecting Instagram profiles

Meta is preparing to allow Threads users to delete their accounts without affecting their Instagram profiles by December

By Agency News Desk
Threads users to soon delete their accounts without affecting Instagram profiles
Threads users to soon delete their accounts without affecting Instagram profiles _ pic courtesy news agency

Meta is preparing to allow Threads users to delete their accounts without affecting their Instagram profiles by December. Currently, there is no way for Threads users to delete their accounts without deleting their Instagram accounts. At the ‘TechCrunch Disrupt’ event, Michel Protti, Meta’s chief privacy officer for product, said that the social network is “working on launching the actual deletion feature of a Threads account by December”.

“Technically, it was extremely challenging to allow deletion of a separate Threads account without also deleting your overall Instagram account out of the gate,” he was quoted as saying.

Meta paid “particular attention to ensuring the user could still exercise their deletion rights, by deactivating the account to sort of hide all content, setting it to private or deleting individual threads”.

The social networking company is also working on integrating Threads with the “fediverse”.

According to latest data from Insider Intelligence, Threads will have 23.7 million active monthly users in the US by the end of 2023.

On the contrary, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok could have 177.9 million, 135.2 million, and 102.3 million US active monthly users, reslectiviley, by the end of the year.

Elon Musk’s X is forecast to have 56.1 million active monthly users in the US by the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, Threads has added a feature that will let users switch between multiple accounts without logging out on its mobile app.

Users will need to long press on the profile icon in the bottom right to swap accounts on its mobile apps. They will need to tap on the “Add profile” option after the long press to add a new profile.

This feature will make it easier for users to switch between work and personal profiles.

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Snap likely to lay off 150 employees from AR division: Report
Next article
Podcasts arriving on YouTube Music by Dec, Google Podcasts to discontinue
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US