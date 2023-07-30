scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Time-travelling pathogens in melting permafrost may pose risk to humans

By Agency News Desk

London, July 30 (IANS) Ancient pathogens that escape from melting permafrost have real potential to damage microbial communities and might potentially threaten human health, according to a new study.

The idea that “time-travelling” pathogens trapped in ice or hidden in remote laboratory facilities could break free to cause catastrophic outbreaks has inspired generations of novelists and screenwriters.

While melting glaciers and permafrost are giving many types of dormant microbes the opportunity to re-emerge, the potential threats to human health and the environment posed by these microbes have been difficult to estimate.

In a new study, a team led by Giovanni Strona of the European Commission Joint Research Centre in Brussels, Belgium, quantified the ecological risks posed by these microbes using computer simulations.

The researchers performed artificial evolution experiments where digital virus-like pathogens from the past invade communities of bacteria-like hosts. They compared the effects of invading pathogens on the diversity of host bacteria to diversity in control communities where no invasion occurred.

The team found that in their simulations, the ancient invading pathogens could often survive and evolve in the modern community, and about 3 per cent became dominant.

While most of the dominant invaders had little effect on the composition of the larger community, about 1 per cent of the invaders yielded unpredictable results.

Some caused up to one third of the host species to die out, while others increased diversity by up to 12 per cent compared to the control simulations.

The risks posed by this 1 per cent of released pathogens may seem small, but given the sheer number of ancient microbes regularly released into modern communities, outbreak events still represent a substantial hazard.

The new findings, published in the open-access journal PLOS Computational Biology, suggest that the risks posed by time-travelling pathogens — so far confined to science fiction stories — could in fact be powerful drivers of ecological change and threats to human health.

–IANS

rvt/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Lizzie Mcguire' actor Robert Carradine who played Lizzy's dad got zero royalties from show
Next article
Geri Halliwell feels proud of her wrinkles
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Morocco upset South Korea to earn first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup win

Fashion & Lifestyle

Drake flaunts Tupac Shakur's ring he bought for over Rs 8 crore at auction

Fashion & Lifestyle

Geri Halliwell feels proud of her wrinkles

News

'Lizzie Mcguire' actor Robert Carradine who played Lizzy's dad got zero royalties from show

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Aashika Bhatia gets evicted from the show

News

Sonu Nigam hugs Bushan Kumar after feud on 50th b'day bash

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater 'spending time apart'

Sports

Japan Open: Viktor Axelsen, An Se-young clinch men's and women's singles titles

News

Francis Ford Coppola calls 'Barbenheimer' war, a cinematic victory for Hollywood

News

Rohit Choudhary shares his excitement for starring in 'Gadar 2'

News

Filmmaker Manish Gupta says Milind Soman's role in 'One Friday Night' was most challenging

Technology

YouTube TV's multiview feature now live

Health & Lifestyle

Eating strawberries daily may boost cognitive function, cut BP in elderly

Sports

World University Games: China beats France to win archery compound men's team title

Technology

1st ever dead satellite gets assisted reentry to Earth to avoid space debris

Sports

'I'm a turtle right now not the rabbit', says Hardik on his bowling workload management ahead of World Cup

News

Kangana reveals 'womaniser superstar'; says he doesn't love his wife, baby is to promote movie

Sports

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani joins Boca Juniors

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US