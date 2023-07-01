scorecardresearch
Timing, type of workout critical for better results in diabetes: Study

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 1 (IANS) An analysis by the researchers on the positive effects of exercise on blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes showed that while every exercise helps — the timing and type of workout are critical for optimal effects.

According to the study published in The American Journal of Medicine, people know exercise is good for them but they don’t know the best approach.

“We targeted this issue by focusing on a few key parameters: the utility of aerobics versus weightlifting, the time of day that is optimal for exercise, whether to exercise before or after meals and whether we have to lose weight to get benefits or not,” said Steven Malin, an associate professor at the Rutgers School of Arts and Sciences and an author of the study.

For the analysis, researchers sifted through dozens of studies to identify common conclusions.

Some of the key findings include — physical activity, such as cycling, swimming and walking, that increases the heart rate and the body’s use of oxygen helps manage blood glucose.

Researchers discovered that working muscles with an opposing force such as dumbbells, resistance bands, or a person’s own body weight improves insulin sensitivity in those with Type 2 diabetes and that moving throughout the day by breaking up sitting time improves blood glucose control and insulin levels.

Performing exercise later in the day can result in better control of blood sugar levels as well as improve insulin sensitivity, the study showed.

“The combination of aerobic exercise and weightlifting is likely better than either alone. Exercise in the afternoon might work better than exercise in the morning for glucose control, and exercise after a meal may help slightly more than before a meal,” Malin said.

According to Malin, exercise can be considered a first-line therapy.

“I’m one of those individuals who subscribe to that notion, and in that way, I think of exercise as a drug,” Malin said.

“Together, this idea of exercise timing and type is important because it helps medical professionals more accurately recommend exercise prescriptions to combat high blood glucose,” he added.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
