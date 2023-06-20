scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Tinder removes 5 mn spam, bot accounts in Q1 this year

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) In an effort to combat online fraudsters, dating app Tinder and its parent company Match Group on Tuesday said that it has blocked nearly five million spam and bot accounts in the first quarter of 2023.

According to Match Group, there are an average of 44 spam accounts removed across its portfolio as an effort to help curtail suspected fraudulent accounts either blocked at sign-up or before a user sees them.

“By implementing a combination of technology, human moderation, and user education to encourage reporting of suspicious activity, we are able to help remove the vast majority of spam at sign up or before a user ever sees it,” Jess Johnson, director, safety product, Match Group, said in a statement.

Moreover, Tinder said spammers have evolved their tactics over the last few years to exploit common member behaviours, such as posting a social handle in their bio to drive traffic to another platform where they often monetise directly or sharing links that redirect to third-party websites.

“Fraud detection is just one of many efforts we deploy to remove potential fraudulent accounts and it is something we will continue to invest in. By simultaneously investing in and building innovative online tools, we are also adding an additional level of security and confidence for users across the portfolio,” Rory Kozoll, SVP of product integrity, Tinder, said in a statement.

In its continued efforts to help create a fun and safer place to meet new people, Tinder announced changes to its existing Community Guidelines last month.

As part of these changes, the company said it will remove social handles from public bios that advertise or promote their social profiles to gain followers, sell things, fundraise, or campaign.

–IANS

shs/prw/bg

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dwayne Johnson regrets not reconciling with his father before he passed away
Next article
Before swinging in for 'Pushpa 2', Rashmika pens a note after 'Animal' wrap-up
This May Also Interest You
Technology

From China to Mexico, El Nino threat begins to loom

News

Misha Collins on cancellation of 'Gotham Knights': 'I'm bummed and disappointed'

News

Before swinging in for 'Pushpa 2', Rashmika pens a note after 'Animal' wrap-up

News

Dwayne Johnson regrets not reconciling with his father before he passed away

News

Sasha Calle is keen to return as Supergirl in future DC installments

News

'Pine Cone' director locked 5 fresh talents from India through Zoom auditions

News

Trevor Noah to bring new weekly podcast later this year

News

When Vardhan Puri was attacked by a 6.5 ft tall unclothed lady in his hotel room

Sports

Sri Lanka to host Pakistan for two-match Test series next month

Sports

Jr men's hockey nationals: Chandigarh, Haryana, M.P qualify for semis

Health & Lifestyle

India's 1st mRNA Omicron booster vax gets DCGI nod, to launch in 2-3 weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Smallpox spreads in Bihar village, locals allege medical negligence

Technology

Consumer groups call on EU regulators to probe generative AI risks

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may cost $1,699

News

Jubin Nautiyal's 'Pehli Baarish Mein' is perfect for monsoon romance

News

Ignite the monsoon romance as Jubin Nautiyal along with Gurmeet Choundhary and Karishma Sharma is back with ‘Pehli Baarish Mein’

News

Chiranjeevi is glad granddaughter is 'born on favourite day, auspicious time'

News

AICWA requests PM Modi to ban 'Adipurush' for 'defaming image of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US