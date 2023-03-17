scorecardresearch
Tinder's new features to let daters specify pronouns, relationship type

By News Bureau

San Francisco, March 17 (IANS) Dating app Tinder has started to roll out new features aimed at assisting people in finding the right relationship for them while also being more authentic on their dating profiles.

Tinder users will now be able to indicate on their profiles the type of relationship they’re looking for, a feature borrowed from Hinge, another app owned by Tinder parent Match Group, reports TechCrunch.

It will also now allow members to display their pronouns on their profiles.

With this new update, users will be able to select from a variety of terms to describe their desired relationship type, such as monogamy, ethical non-monogamy, open relationship, polyamory, or even “open to exploring”.

Tinder claims to be making this change because 41 per cent of Gen Z users are either open to or actively seeking non-monogamous relationships, the report said.

Another new feature will allow Tinder users to display up to four pronouns from a list of over 15 options on their profile, in addition to their sexual orientation and gender.

Last year, Tinder had rolled out a new profile feature — “Relationship Goals” — helping members signal what they are looking for.

“Young singles, who make up a majority of Tinder, are increasingly becoming more intentional with who they spend their time with. In fact, 72 per cent of Tinder members said they’re looking for someone who knows what they want,” Kyle Miller, Vice President of Core Product at Tinder, said in a statement.

–IANS

shs/prw/arm

Twitter may make custom tab for users to pin top tweets
WhatsApp may limit polls to only 1 choice on Android beta
