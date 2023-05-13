scorecardresearch
Top 5 TWS earbuds under Rs 12K in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Wireless earbuds have become increasingly popular in recent years, and for good reason, as they offer the convenience of not having to deal with wires while still delivering high-quality sound.

TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds have taken the market by storm, and there are plenty of options available in India under the Rs 12,000 price range.

Here are the top 5 TWS earbuds that one can consider while buying under the Rs 12,000 price range in India.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a great option for those looking for a premium TWS earbuds experience under Rs 12,000. They offer excellent sound quality, comfortable fit, and can deliver up to 20 hours of playback time per charge (including the case). The Galaxy Buds 2 also comes with active noise cancellation (ANC), which can block out up to 98 per cent of background noise.

The earbuds are priced at Rs 7,999 on the company’s official site and come in multiple colours — Graphite, Onyx, White, Olive and Lavender. However, the earbuds also available in online and offline stores at a discounted price.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is another great option in this price range, with impressive sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a long-lasting battery life of up to 39 hours with the charging case. The earbuds also deliver spatial audio, that will give you a sense of music coming from all around you.

As per the company’s official website, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is priced at Rs 11,999 and comes in Arbor Green and Obsidian Black colours.

Nothing Ear (2): The Nothing Ear (2) earbuds are a popular choice for their unique transparent design, excellent sound quality, and active noise cancellation. They also offer an impressive battery life of up to 36 hours with the charging case. The earbuds also support fast charging, offering up to 8 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. The earbuds and the case are water-resistant with the earbuds rated at IP54 and the case at IP55.

The Ear (2) is priced at Rs 9,999 and can also be purchased at discounted price from online and offline stores.

Oppo Enco X2: The Oppo Enco X2 are another great pair of TWS-style, with excellent sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit. The earbuds can last for up to 40 hours after a full charge of the charging case. With two fast charging methods, you can enjoy up to 2 hours of music playback on a 5-minute charge. The earbuds also support wireless charging.

The Oppo Enco X2 is priced at Rs 9,999 on the company’s official site and comes in White and Black colour.

Sony WF-XB700: The Sony WF-XB700 are another premium option for TWS earbuds under the 12K price range. They have 12mm drivers that deliver excellent sound quality with deep bass. The earbuds are also equipped with an IPX4 rating, making them sweat and splash-resistant. The battery life is decent, with up to 18 hours of total playback time with charging case.

The Sony WF-XB700 is priced at Rs 11,990 on the company’s official site and is available in Blue and Black colours.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
