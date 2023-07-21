scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Top investors urge PM Modi to reconsider 28% GST on online skill gaming

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) An influential group of global and Indian investors like Tiger Global, DST Global, Peak XV Partners, Kalaari Capital, Matrix Partners India, and Kotak Private Equity have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the decision to levy 28 per cent GST on online skill gaming.

The group of investors wrote a letter to PM Modi, saying the current GST proposal will set up the most “onerous tax regime” for the gaming sector globally, which will lead to “a potential write-off of the $2.5 billion capital invested in this sector”.

“This will also adversely impact prospective investments to the tune of at least $4 billion in the next 3-4 years and hence the growth of the gaming sector in India,” they wrote.

The 28 per cent GST on full value of online gaming has “caused shock and dismay” and will “substantially and meaningfully erode investor confidence in the backing of this or any other sunrise sector in the Indian tech ecosystem”, they lamented.

The decision of the 50th GST Council has the unintended consequence of equating the constitutionally protected legitimate online skill gaming industry with gambling, betting and other “games of chance”.

“We invested in this sector with the vision to make India the gaming capital of the world, which would help in generating, among other things, high-skilled jobs, billions in foreign capital and make the country a net exporter of innovation in gaming and allied areas such as animation, artificial intelligence and visual effects,” said the VCs.

Last weekend, 127 online gaming companies and organisations wrote an open letter to the government, urging it to reverse the 28 per cent GST on the full deposit value and segregate skill gaming from betting and gambling which has left the industry in significant distress.

The letter, which had participants like Baazi Games, Dangal Games, Gameskraft Technologies, Nazara Technologies, and WinZO Games Private Ltd, said this move would potentially have devastating implications (including shut down of businesses) for MSMEs and startups that may not have the capital reserves to withstand such a sharp tax increase.

–IANS

na/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Johnny Depp sells his signed self-portrait for charity
This May Also Interest You
News

Johnny Depp sells his signed self-portrait for charity

News

Zeenat goes all bling as she raps song from ‘Dum Maro Dum’, mouths Poo’s dialogues from ‘K3G’ (Ld)

News

Bharti Singh wishes to send her son to Akshay's dance academy

Sports

Reliance Foundation Young Champs bag brace with two graduates signing ISL contracts

Lyrics

Edward Maya – Love Stereo Again Song Lyrics starring Tiger Shroff and Zahrah S Khan

News

Meghan Markle signed up top Hollywood talent agency but is yet to announce plans

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Nigeria hold Canada to goalless draw

News

Mammootty walks away with 8th Kerala State Film Award

News

‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ trailer unravels unreported truth behind Kashmiri Pandit exodus

News

Netizens tag 'Kalki 2898 AD' as 'cheap copy’, Prabhas called 'sasta Iron Man'

Sports

Jamshedpur FC sign French midfielder Jeremy Manzorro in a one-year deal

Sports

Poland and Spain to host 2023-24 FIH Hockey Nations Cup

News

Allu Arjun leaks dialogue from 'Pushpa 2 The Rule', fans can't keep calm

News

‘The Boys’ spinoff ‘Gen V’ premiere announced

Technology

WhatsApp releases update to fix emoji keyboard crash on Android beta

Technology

K-pop girl group NewJeans' ‘ETA’ music video entirely shot on iPhone 14 Pro

News

Sunny Deol does everything to save Utkarsh Sharma in new 'Gadar 2' motion poster

Sports

Have to work hard and hope the bowlers execute their plans well, says WI assistant coach Kenny Benjamin

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US