scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Toyota apologises after 2.15 mn customers' vehicle data exposed for a decade

Toyota has issued an apology after it discovered that millions of customers' partial data was made public 'due to misconfiguration of the Cloud environment' for a decade.

By Agency News Desk

Tokyo, May 13 (IANS) As connected cars become mainstream globally, Toyota has issued an apology after it discovered that millions of customers’ partial data was made public “due to misconfiguration of the Cloud environment” for a decade.

The automaker said it will notify nearly 2.15 million customers in Japan whose personal and vehicle information were left exposed on the web from November 6, 2013 to April 17, 2023.

The exposed data includes registered email addresses, vehicle-unique chassis and navigation terminal numbers, the location of vehicles and what time they were there, and videos from the vehicle’s “drive recorder”.

“After the discovery of this matter, we have implemented measures to block access from the outside, but we are continuing to conduct investigations including all cloud environments. We apologise for causing great inconvenience and concern to our customers and related parties.

The company is individually sending an apology and notification to the registered email address for customers whose in-vehicle terminal ID, chassis number, vehicle location information, and time may have been leaked.

“In addition, we will set up a dedicated call centre to answer questions and concerns from customers,” said the Japanese giant.

The company said that the main reason for this incident was insufficient explanation and thoroughness of rules for data handling.

“This time, customer information that may have been viewed from the outside will not identify the customer based on this data alone, even if accessed from the outside,” it said in a statement.

Since the discovery of this matter, “we have not confirmed any secondary use of customer information on the Internet by a third party, or whether or not there are any copies remaining, regarding customer information that may have been viewed from the outside”.

–IANS

na/prw/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vin Diesel headlines 'Fast X' premiere outside Colosseum in Rome
Next article
28-year-old billionaire Austin Russell acquires 82% stake in Forbes
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Low vitamin D levels can increase long Covid risk: Study

Sports

Hockey Kerala working strenuously on developing national-level talents

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flaunting their casual looks at airport; blushes as paps call them ‘Bhaiyaa Bhabhi’

News

Jennifer Lawrence 'died laughing' over ad that inspired 'No Hard Feelings'

Technology

28-year-old billionaire Austin Russell acquires 82% stake in Forbes

News

Vin Diesel headlines 'Fast X' premiere outside Colosseum in Rome

Sports

Botafogo beat Corinthians to stay top of Brazil's Serie A

Sports

Sudirman Cup Finals: China aims to defend title as qualifications for Paris 2024 kick off

Sports

Indian para shooters open season with 6 medals

News

R Madhavan joins Ajay Devgn in Vikas Bahl’s supernatural thriller!

Sports

China's Han Jiayu wins women's 10m air rifle at ISSF Baku World Cup

News

Mel Gibson to direct Mark Wahlberg-starrer suspense film 'Flight Risk'

News

Netflix plans to cut $300 mn in spending this year: Report

Technology

Tesla recalls over 1.1 mn EVs in China due to braking issue

News

Jamie Foxx is 'recuperating' well, says daughter Corrine Foxx

News

Priyanka Chopra arrives for Parineeti-Raghav engagement ceremony

Technology

Autonomous delivery startup Nuro to cut staff by 30%

Sports

Two-time NBA champion Ray Allen meets Mumbai Indians players during his India visit

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US