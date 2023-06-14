scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Toyota plans EV with 1,200-km range that fully charges in 10 mins

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Japanese automotive giant Toyota is planning an EV (electric vehicle) powered by a solid-state battery that would have a range of nearly 1,200 km (750 miles) and a charge time of only 10 minutes.

Elon Musk-run Tesla Superchargers give about 200 miles of charge in 15 minutes.

The company is also planning to introduce a high-performance lithium-ion battery to its next-generation EVs by 2026, as part of its new technology roadmap revealed on Tuesday.

The batteries will deliver quicker charging and around 1,000 km (620 miles) of range, putting Toyota’s vehicles ahead of the competition.

“On the vehicle axis, through technologies such as the integration of next-generation batteries and sonic technology, we will achieve a vehicle cruising range of 1,000 km,” Toyota said.

Last year, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its long-range ‘Vision EQXX’ concept car that travelled over 1,000 km on a fully charged battery — longest-ever distance covered by an EV on a single charge.

According to the automaker, the journey from Germany to the south of France started in cold and rainy conditions and was undertaken at regular road speeds, including prolonged fast-lane cruising at up to 140 kmph.

The automaker plans to go fully electric by 2030, setting a target for half of its global sales to comprise plug-in hybrids and EVs by 2025.

–IANS

shs/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
How blood donation is good for your health
Next article
Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda pair up for new film with 'mahurat pooja'
This May Also Interest You
News

Massive Fan Rush for ‘Adipurush’ Advance Bookings Anticipating A Bumper Box Office Opening

News

Slow Cheeta, D'Evil go old school with new track '90's ke Ladke'

News

Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda pair up for new film with 'mahurat pooja'

Health & Lifestyle

How blood donation is good for your health

Health & Lifestyle

Development of universal influenza vax gaining: Report

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s new hairstyle impresses netizens

Technology

Samsung may soon unveil new sensor for AR/VR headsets

News

Sikandar Kher wishes mom Kirron Kher on b’day: “I love you the most in the world”

News

Kapil Sharma’s co-actor Tirthanand Rao drinks poison during live session

Others

How Chandani Malik works her magic on A-list clients

News

Nikki Sharma flaunts her Shiva tattoos, says she was destined for upcoming serial

Technology

Lenovo to invest $1 bn to accelerate AI deployment for businesses

News

‘Salman Khan, Karan Johar helped me when I needed advice,’ says Mimoh Chakraborty

Health & Lifestyle

Gujarat becomes first state to issue digital health cards for students

Technology

Madhav Sheth bids goodbye to global tech brand realme

Health & Lifestyle

Australia's doctors call for overhaul of 'sick care' system

Health & Lifestyle

Mylab's indigenous rapid test to detect Sickle Cell Anaemia in minutes

Technology

AMD unveils new chip as generative AI accelerator

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US