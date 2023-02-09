scorecardresearch
TRAI's move to display callers' names endangers privacy, imposes costs: IAMAI

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Thursday raised concerns over privacy and implementation in response to the proposal of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) mandating telecom service providers to display callers’ names.

The IAMAI argued that the TRAI’s proposal to make it mandatory for telcos to enable Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) presents a material risk to the privacy of Indian citizens.

It may also endanger individuals preferring not to be identified to the caller and open up individuals from vulnerable populations to targeted harassment, argued the industry body.

According to TRAI data, there are approximately 1145.5 million wireless subscribers and 26.5 million wireline subscribers in India (as of September 2022).

“The implementation of CNAP for such a massive quantum of users would require telecom providers to put in place a secure, synchronised, and robust system capable of supporting billions of calls daily. This will require a significant overhaul of the current telecom infrastructure, resulting in carriers incurring huge costs,” said the IAMAI.

Moreover, it will create a large privacy risk to users.

In light of these issues, the IAMAI has recommended that TRAI consider providing citizens with an ‘opt-in’ approach as an alternative.

“Giving citizens a choice to voluntarily opt in and out of CNAP services will ensure that citizens’ choices and preferences are put at the forefront while ensuring that their right to privacy is protected,” said the industry body.

The TRAI has called a meeting with mobile phone operators on February 17 to discuss the quality of wireline and wireless services, especially around the 5G rollout.

–IANS

na/vd

Is Bill Gates 'dating' Paula Hurd, widow of late Oracle CEO?!
Best-selling author, podcast guru Jay Shetty turns global talent scout
