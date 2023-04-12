scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Truecaller Live Caller ID now available for premium subscribers on iPhones

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Leading caller identification app Truecaller on Wednesday said its Live Caller ID is now available for premium subscribers on iPhones globally, including in India, for the first time.

The service uses a simple Siri shortcut on the iPhone to tell the user who is calling.

“We are witnessing strong adoption on iPhones and we are constantly innovating within the platform. Our team applied a lot of creativity to build this Siri powered Live Caller ID experience,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director, India at Truecaller.

To set up this feature, a user needs to go to the Premium tab within the app and click on ‘Add to Siri’.

After this, whenever you get an incoming call, simply say ‘Hey Siri, search Truecaller’ and it will instantly tell you who is calling.

The app will then quickly capture the number, find out more information about the caller, and present it on top of the calling screen.

“This new feature is available to premium subscribers of Truecaller on devices with iOS 16 and newer. It leverages Siri Shortcuts and App Intents to deliver fast and accurate results within seconds,” said the company.

Live Caller ID with Siri searches the entire Truecaller database, thereby providing the same quality of information as Truecaller on Android, it added.

Truecaller has also enhanced its spam detection capabilities to better identify and protect users from spam calls.

Premium subscribers will receive automatic updates to the spam list, while free users can manually update the spam list to ensure best safe and efficient communication.

The update also allows users to view and add comments on spam marked numbers.

“Now, incoming SMS messages will be automatically categorised into Finance, Orders, Reminders, Coupons, Offers and Junk. This feature is now live for iOS 16 and newer in India, South Africa and Nigeria and will soon be rolled out to other countries,” said the company.

Truecaller has over 338 million active users globally, with more than a billion downloads since launch.

–IANS

na/

Previous article
iPhone 15 Pro may feature physical instead of solid-state buttons
Next article
'Karnataka is diverting Mhadei water for steel plants,' says Goa MP
This May Also Interest You
News

Rhea Chakraborty appears on 'MTV Roadies' Season 19 as gang leader

News

'Joker: Folie a Deux' wraps up, director shares pics of Joaquin, Lady Gaga

Technology

YouTube begins presales of NFL Sunday Ticket, costs $249 for season

News

‘Coka 2.0’ singer Lisa Mishra is ‘open to dating Aditya Roy Kapur’

Sports

U-21 Women's Hockey League: SAI Shakti, SAI Bal and others register win

News

Tigmanshu Dhulia was actively involved in student activism at Allahabad University

Sports

IPL 2023: Tilak Varma is a player for the future, says Parthiv Patel

Technology

Uber sells $400 mn stake in UAE's Careem super app biz

News

'Karnataka is diverting Mhadei water for steel plants,' says Goa MP

Technology

Legaltech platform CrimeCheck's server exposed, data leaked: Security researcher

Fashion and Lifestyle

Madhuri Dixit shares BTS pics from photoshoot, Anil Kapoor calls her ‘classic’

Health & Lifestyle

UP logs 402 fresh Covid cases

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill can break Kohli's record for most runs in a season, feels Ravi Shastri

Health & Lifestyle

Weight loss in elderly men linked to early death: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Top Aus health official warns of looming Covid spike

News

When Margot Robbie read 'Barbie' script, she thought it won't make it

Technology

Google stops 3rd party smart display updates as Assistant support lowers

News

Rupali Ganguly celebrates b'day on 'Anupamaa' set, says 'I love birthdays'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US