TTD identifies another fake website, case registered

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of Sri Venkateswara temple, has identified one more fake website and lodged a complaint with the police.

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), April 23 (IANS) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of Sri Venkateswara temple, has identified one more fake website and lodged a complaint with the police.

On a complaint by the TTD’s IT wing, a case has been registered in Tirumala 1 Town Police Station under sections 420, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Based on the complaint, the AP Forensic Cyber Cell has also plunged into action to investigate the fake website. So far cases have been registered against 40 fake websites and the new one is enlisted as 41st under the Cyber Crime, the TTD said.

The fake website was developed by the miscreants almost similar to TTD official website with negligible modifications. The address of the Fake Website URL is https:// tirupatibalaji-ap-gov.org/ while the official website URL is https:// tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in/

The TTD has cautioned the devotees not to fall prey to such fake websites. The devotees are requested to make note of the URL address of TTD Official website and be cautious verifying the credentials of the correct website before booking the online tickets. The devotees can book tickets through the TTD official Mobile App – TTDevasthanams – also.

