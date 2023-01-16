scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Tweetbot faces outage again

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 16 (IANS) Third-party Twitter tool Tweetbot is down again. The Twitter client briefly became available during an outage that prevented users from using major third-party Twitter clients.

While some users said that they were not able to post anything to Twitter through the service without getting an error message saying that they have reached a “data limit”, some said that they can’t sign in at all, reports The Verge.

“And now dead again, along with some old unused API keys, which proves that this was intentional and we and others were specifically targeted,” Paul Haddad, co-creator of Tweetbot, wrote on Mastodon.

“I wouldn’t have swapped out the keys in the first place if there was even a shred of communication,” Haddad added.

Tweetbot had not heard anything from Twitter, so it acedecided to start using new API keys and see if it fixes the problem, Haddad explained.

This allowed Tweetbot to temporarily prevent any service interruptions, even though it put the service in a partially functional condition.

“Twitter API restricts new apps to low limits,” iOS developers Mysk explained on Twitter.

“All Tweetbot users now share a limit of 300 posts per 15 minutes,” Mysk added.

Last week, Twitter CEO Elon Musk had said that the micro-blogging platform’s “open source” algorithm would be revealed next month, as several people were unable to use third-party Twitter apps and faced issues with logging and accessing feeds.

“Tweetbot and other clients are experiencing problems logging in to Twitter. We’ve reached out to Twitter for more details, but haven’t heard back,” posted Tweetbot by Tapbots.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

Previous article
Mera Bharat Mahan: S S Rajamouli at 28th Critics’ Choice Awards
Next article
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature 'droplet' style hinge
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature 'droplet' style hinge

News

Mera Bharat Mahan: S S Rajamouli at 28th Critics’ Choice Awards

News

S S Rajamouli can’t believe it: James Cameron analyses RRR with him

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Best Picture for season’s favourite ‘Everything Everywhere…’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Cate Blanchett bags Best Actress honour for ‘Tar’

News

S S Rajamouli says ‘Mera Bharat Mahan’ on 28th Critics Choice Award stage

News

Critics’ Choice Award: Brendon Fraser named Best Actor for ‘The Whale’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: S S Rajamouli loses best director award to Daniels of ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Bob Odenkirk wins Best Actor in a Drama Series for ‘Better Call Saul’

News

Critics Choice Awards: Zendaya wins Best Actress in a Drama Series

News

Critics Choice Awards: Jeremy Allen White bags Best Actor in Comedy Series

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: ‘Better Call Saul’ takes home third trophy with Best Drama Series win

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: M M Keeravani says ‘uniqueness, freshness’ of ‘Naatu Naatu’ caught attention

News

Critics Choice Awards: S S Rajamouli poses with award

Fashion & Lifestyle

Critics’ Choice Awards: Actors bring their best in fashion on red carpet

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Giancarlo Esposito wins Best Supporting Actor for ‘Better Call Saul’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Amanda Seyfried wins Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV movie

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Niecy Nash clinches Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Angela Bassett wins Best Supporting Actress for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Netflix film ‘Pinocchio’ named Best Animated feature

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US