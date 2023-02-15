scorecardresearch
Tweetbot's creators bring 'Edit Posts' feature to their Mastodon client

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 15 (IANS) Developers of the now-discontinued Tweetbot client have brought updates to Ivory, their application for Mastodon, including an “Edit Posts” feature.

Other updates include the ability to report users and posts and support for Mastodon’s server language translation services, reports The Verge.

After Twitter stopped supporting third-party applications last month and later announced new restrictions requiring developers to pay for access to Twitter’s application programming interface (API), Tapbots has been adding additional functionality to its new Mastodon client.

Ivory is still in early access, but according to Tapbots, there is more to come, including quote posts and support for custom instance emoji.

Currently, Ivory allows users to edit their profile on Mastodon, suppress duplicate boosted posts, create content warnings and approve follow requests from private accounts.

Same as Tweetbot, Ivory is a paid service, which costs $1.99 per month or $14.99 per year for full access to the iOS application, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, Twitter had quietly updated its “Developer Agreement” to ban third-party clients, almost a week after it blocked the apps’ access to its platform.

The new rules mentioned that users can not use Twitter’s API or content to “create or attempt to create a substitute or similar service or product to the Twitter Applications”.

–IANS

