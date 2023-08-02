scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

TweetDeck rebrands to 'XPro'

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 2 (IANS) X, formally known as Twitter, has rebranded the social media dashboard application for management, TweetDeck, with the new name ‘XPro.’Now, if users visit the TweetDeck website while logging out, they will see ‘XPro’ written at the top of the page.

However, the URL is still “https://tweetdeck.twitter.com/

“XPro is a convenient way to view multiple timeline columns in one easy interface,” the company mentioned on the page.

X-owner Elon Musk had announced this rebranding last week. In response to a post about TweetDeck, Musk replied, “Name is changing to XPro. Will come with a wide range of psy op plugins.”

Last month, the platform launched an improved version of TweetDeck and said, “In 30 days, users must be Verified to access TweetDeck.”

Musk had started hinting at the rebranding of Twitter as X on July 23 with a series of tweets, starting with one that said, “soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

Since then, he has been changing the Twitter name and blue bird logo across all platforms.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the company introduced a new set of scoring models called ‘Group models’ for Community Notes, which identifies helpful notes, particularly in languages and regions of the world where there are new, smaller and growing groups of contributors.

On the other hand, it looks like the company is still working on ID-based verification.

App researcher Nima Owji shared a screenshot on Tuesday which showed that when someone clicks on a user’s blue checkmark, a new label that reads “This account is ID verified” will display.

“Twitter (X) was working on it months ago but it seems they have resumed working on it again!,” Owji said.

–IANS

aj/dpb

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Govt prohibited manufacture, distribution for human use of 14 FDCs: Health Minister
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Govt prohibited manufacture, distribution for human use of 14 FDCs: Health Minister

Sports

England tops Group D, eliminates China at Women's World Cup

Sports

IND v WI, 3rd ODI: Wanted to use my feet and dominate the lengths of the bowlers, says Sanju Samson

Sports

IND v WI, 3rd ODI: Kishan, Gill, Samson, Hardik fifties lift India to massive 351-5 against West Indies

Sports

World University Games: Team India continues its strong showing in Shooting

Technology

Steve Jobs’ son starts $200 mn VC fund to find new cancer treatments

News

Ayushmann Khurrana lavishes praise on ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’ for critiquing ‘toxic masculinity’

Technology

Medical info on Google is latest, but ChatGPT is more reliable & accurate

News

Emiway x Swaalina's single 'Kudi' mixes fusion elements with romance

Health & Lifestyle

No shortage of HIV drug Dolutegravir: Mandaviya

News

‘MTV Roadies’: Piyu opens up on viral brawl between her and Priyanka

News

Gautum Gulati showcases depth of his acting chops in 'Badtameez' music video

Sports

Igor Stimac names 22-member squad for Asian Games men's football competition

Sports

Australian players make big moves in the ICC Women’s ODI Rankings after series win over Ireland

Sports

Ind vs WI, ODIs: 'Was there any pressure from broadcasters to put Rohit, Kohli in team?'

Sports

Ind vs WI: Kuldeep Yadav has got the clarity on what he needs to do, says Pragyan Ojha

News

'Dream Girl 2' trailer promises laugh-riot with Ayushmann Khurrana's 'assembled' avatar

Feature

Sudip Sharma to Reema Kagti: 7 small towns writers who took entertainment world by storm

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US