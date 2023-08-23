scorecardresearch
Twitch starts testing TikTok-like clips feed

San Francisco, Aug 23 (IANS) Streaming platform Twitch has announced that it has started testing its Discovery feed, which the company introduced last month.

“Our first Discovery Feed experiment starts rolling out to select users today,” the company posted on X.

“Feature Clips after every stream to get discovered in the Feed, even if you’re not in the experiment.”

The company also mentioned that this limited experience will help the platform train its algorithm and get users’ feedback.

In a separate post, the streaming platform said, “We’re rolling out horizontal Clips to start, but you’ll see more vertical Clips as the feed evolves.”

The company is also testing “Popular & Featured Clips” before switching to exclusively Featured Clips.

Also, the user’s feed will be personalised “over time.”

Twitch had first introduced the Discovery feed at its TwitchCon Paris event last month and described it as a scrollable feed in the app that would show users a personalised mix of Clips.

The platform had also said that users would be able to mark Clips as featured in their Creator Dashboard this month.

In June, the streaming platform had introduced a new programme — Partner Plus — which is scheduled to be launched on October 1 and will offer 70 per cent share on net subscription revenue to streamers who meet the qualification criteria.

Streamers in the new programme will receive a 70/30 revenue share on net subscription revenue — money from recurring monthly subscriptions and gift subscriptions –, for 12 months and up to $1,00,000.

For three consecutive months, streamers must maintain a sub count of at least 350 recurring paid subscriptions in order to be eligible.

2
