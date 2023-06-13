Twitter account of NFT influencer 'Bitboy Crypto' hacked

San Francisco, June 13 (IANS) The Twitter account of crypto enthusiast and influencer Bitboy Crypto (Ben Armstrong) has been hacked.

Armstrong, a popular figure in the crypto community who has a Twitter following of over 1 million, experienced a security breach on June 11, according to NFT Evening.

Hackers are increasingly taking control of influential individuals’ social media accounts. This troubling trend has affected a number of well-known figures, causing them to lose control of their own online platforms.

During this incident, a hacker gained access to Armstrong’s Twitter account.

The hacker shared multiple banners depicting US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairperson Gary Gansler as BitBoy.

These banners used explicit language, and one of them encouraged users to obtain scam tokens in order to counter Gansler’s influence in the crypto industry, according to the report.

Leading cryptocurrency exchanges such as Coinbase and Binance have recently faced SEC scrutiny, causing a stir in the crypto market. The SEC’s actions have sparked debate and raised concerns within the crypto community and beyond.

Bitboy Crypto took to YouTube to warn his fans about the hack. He also stated that they are working to reclaim the account and advised his followers not to click any links.

Bitboy Crypto is the latest influencer whose account has been hacked in order to defraud followers. FranklinIsBored, a well-known crypto whale and NFT influencer was recently the victim of a hacking incident, the report said.

Earlier this month, the Twitter account of OpenAI’s Chief Technology Officer appears to have been hacked in order to promote a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme.

Her account started promoting a new cryptocurrency called “$OPENAI” that was allegedly “driven by artificial intelligence-based language models”.

