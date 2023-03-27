scorecardresearch
Twitter admits parts of its source code leaked online on GitHub

San Francisco, March 27 (IANS) Twitter has admitted that parts of its source code were leaked online on GitHub, and has sent a copyright infringement notice to the open-source coding collaboration platform, the media reported.

In a court filing, Twitter also asked the US District Court for the Northern District of California to order GitHub to identify the person who shared the code and any other individuals who downloaded it, reports The New York Times.

GitHub has taken down the code and it was unclear how long the leaked source code was posted online.

The exposed source code adds to the challenges facing Musk’s Twitter.

“Technology companies often view such code as a closely held secret and do not share it for fear that it could give competitors an unfair advantage or reveal security vulnerabilities,” the report mentioned.

Musk did not comment about Twitter’s leaked code.

This month, the Twitter CEO announced the micro-blogging platform will open source all code used for recommending tweets on March 31.

Musk tweeted: “Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets on March 31.”

“Our ‘algorithm’ is overly complex and not fully understood internally. People will discover many silly things, but we’ll patch issues as soon as they’re found!” he added.

Also, Musk said that the company is developing a simplified approach to “serve” more “compelling” tweets and that will also be open source.

“Providing code transparency will be incredibly embarrassing at first, but it should lead to rapid improvement in recommendation quality. Most importantly, we hope to earn your trust,” he added.

Last month, Musk said that the platform will make its algorithm “open source”, and improve it “rapidly.”

The Twitter CEO said that in the coming months, the company will use artificial intelligence (AI) to “detect and highlight manipulation of public opinion on this platform.”

