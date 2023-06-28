scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Twitter Blue users can now post 25K-character-long tweets

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 28 (IANS) Elon Musk-run Twitter has again increased the character count for a tweet to 25,000 for Blue subscribers.

The company increased the character limit to 4,000 in February, later increasing it to 10,000 in April.

Prachi Poddar, an engineer at Twitter, announced the change in a tweet last week, saying, “We have increased NoteTweet (aka longform Tweet) limit from 10k to 25k characters. Enjoy longer NoteTweet and happy tweeting”.

The company also made the change to its Twitter Blue page. “Want to Tweet more than 280 characters? Longer Tweets allow Blue subscribers to Tweet up to 25,000 characters. You can also compose longer Tweets in a Quote Tweet or reply,” the company mentioned.

In addition to increasing the character limit for tweets, Twitter Blue subscribers now have the ability to upload longer videos. The microblogging platform began allowing paid users to upload 60-minute 1080p videos in December last year. Meanwhile, Twitter is reportedly working to limit the number of direct messages (DMs) non-Blue users can send per day. Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi tweeted, “#Twitter is working to limit the number of DMs you can send per day before having to sign up for @TwitterBlue.”

According to the screenshot shared by the leaker, after reaching the limit, non-Twitter Blue users will receive a message titled “Get verified to send more messages”.

–IANS

shs/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
After Zuckerberg, Musk also trains for their jiu jitsu fight
Next article
‘Barbie’ fans get chance to stay in giant custom-built pink ‘DreamHouse’ mansion
This May Also Interest You
News

Asin fully debunks divorce rumours with husband Rahul Sharma

Technology

Meta launches $250K Mixed Reality fund for Indian startups, developers

News

Avika Gor to have a working birthday on two different sets

Sports

Manchester City sign midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea

News

‘Barbie’ fans get chance to stay in giant custom-built pink ‘DreamHouse’ mansion

Technology

After Zuckerberg, Musk also trains for their jiu jitsu fight

Health & Lifestyle

Gene therapy shows promise to help treat glaucoma

News

Kangana Ranaut and Sandeep Singh to announce a mega-budget magnum opus

News

Harrison Ford doesn't see himself as a legend: 'It sounds old'

News

Jennifer Lawrence hires 'baby nurse' to help De Niro after he welcomed 7th child

News

Julian Sands confirmed dead after remains of actor found in California mountains

Technology

Influencer marketing in India to reach up to $3.5 bn in 2028

News

Shoaib Akhtar has a funny reaction to ‘Pasoori’ remake from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Sports

Ashes 2023 will be done and dusted if Australia win Lord's Test, believes Glenn McGrath

News

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan cast as Clark Kent, Lois Lane for ‘Superman: Legacy’

News

Margot Robbie perfected Barbie’s arched feet in eight takes

Technology

AI developer productivity can boost global GDP by $1.5 trillion by 2030

Technology

Microsoft fixes outage affecting Outlook web users

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US