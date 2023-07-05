scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Twitter clarifies sudden move to ‘temporarily’ apply rate limits

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 5 (IANS) Twitter has clarified its sudden move to “temporarily” apply rate limits on the micro-blogging platform.

The company said on its Business blog: “To ensure the authenticity of our user base we must take extreme measures to remove spam and bots from our platform.” “That’s why we temporarily limited usage so we could detect and eliminate bots and other bad actors that are harming the platform.”

It also mentioned that if the bad actors had known about these actions beforehand, they might have changed their behaviour to avoid being discovered. At a high level, the company is working to prevent these accounts from– scraping people’s public Twitter data to build artificial intelligence (AI) models and manipulating people and conversations on the platform in various ways.

“Currently, the restrictions affect a small percentage of people using the platform, and we will provide an update when the work is complete,” the company said.

The platform also claimed that the limits have had “minimal” effects on advertising. “While this work will never be done, we’re all deeply committed to making Twitter a better place for everyone,” it added.

Commenting on the clarification, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino on Tuesday said, “When you have a mission like Twitter — you need to make big moves to keep strengthening the platform. This work is meaningful and on-going.”

Last week, Twitter-owner Elon Musk had said that he has applied temporary limits on who will read how many posts in a day, to prevent data scraping and system manipulation.

His clarification came as millions of users across the globe, including in India, slammed him as the micro-blogging platform suffered a major outage globally, which prevented thousands of users from accessing the platform.

–IANS

aj/shb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Owain Arthur used detective skills to crack ‘The Rings of Power’ character
Next article
OpenAI disables Browse with Bing in ChatGPT
This May Also Interest You
Technology

5 automakers to recall over 92K vehicles over faulty parts

Technology

Microsoft thinks Sony may launch PS5 Slim this year

Technology

Paytm boosts merchant payments leadership with 79 lakh devices, adds 4 lakh in June alone

Technology

OpenAI disables Browse with Bing in ChatGPT

News

Owain Arthur used detective skills to crack ‘The Rings of Power’ character

News

Harrdy Sandhu new album 'Pleasures' to have 5 songs

Technology

Google's mental health & wellbeing manager loses job

Health & Lifestyle

One shot of this kidney protein may help fight dementia

Technology

NYT hails India’s space startups' journey under PM Modi

News

Internet diversified content offerings with reels, YouTube shorts: Sharman Joshi

Technology

Toyota claims battery breakthrough that could boost electric cars

Technology

NASA seals 4 volunteers on isolated Mars-like habitat for a year

Technology

Several Twitter rivals flex their muscles as Musk restrict access

News

Flea wants to re-record least unpopular Red Hot Chili Peppers album

News

Straight actors playing gay characters seems 'fine' to Stanley Tucci

Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid not caused by Covid’s immune inflammatory response: Study

Technology

Alstom India to onboard 58% women engineers under its flagship programme

Technology

Hacker encrypting data in ransomware attack against most manufacturing firms

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US