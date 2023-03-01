scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Twitter faces global outage again

By News Bureau

San Francisco, March 1 (IANS) Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Wednesday faced a major outage globally, with users reporting that the site’s timeline is not loading on either the web or mobile apps.

According to the outage monitor website Down Detector, over 56 per cent of people had reported problems while using the application, 37 per cent while using the website, and 7 per cent with server connection.

Users from various countries, including the US, the UK, Japan, and India, began reporting issues with the site.

For most users, Twitter showed “What’s happening?” while using the application.

Last month, the microblogging site also faced a global outage.

According to the outage monitor website, over 85 per cent of people had reported problems while using the application, 8 per cent while using the website, and 7 per cent with server connection.

However, the company fixed the “trouble” that many iOS users experienced earlier.

The company tweeted from its @TwitterSupport account: “Pardon the interruption! iOS users may have experienced some trouble using Twitter earlier. Things should be back to normal now.”

So far, there has been no word from Twitter Support about the outage, but the site has become increasingly glitchy since Elon Musk’s takeover and widespread layoffs.

Twitter is now down to less than 2,000 employees from 7,500.

–IANS

shs/pgh

Previous article
WhatsApp bans 29 lakh accounts in India as country launches grievance panel
Next article
Layoffs hit Nike, impacted workers write about 'unexpected life event' on LinkedIn
This May Also Interest You
Technology

China's Zhurong rover reveals complex layers under Mars surface

Technology

Cult sport launches fitness smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature

Technology

India ranks 2nd in total number of breaches exposed in 2022

Technology

Layoffs hit Nike, impacted workers write about 'unexpected life event' on LinkedIn

Technology

WhatsApp bans 29 lakh accounts in India as country launches grievance panel

Health & Lifestyle

Exploring collaborations, Bill Gates meets Principal Scientific Advisor

Sports

3rd Test, Day 1: Khawaja's fifty puts Australia in lead after India crumble against spin

News

Kapil Sharma effortlessly sheds the comic's skin in 'Zwigato', steps into drama

News

Vijay Subramaniam explains if the creator economy prepared to face the heat

Technology

Google Chrome's latest update extends MacBook battery life

Health & Lifestyle

Zambian woman suffering from rare tumour undergoes surgery at Hyderabad hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Union Minister Muraleedharan admitted to hospital

Lyrics

Farzi – Aasmaan Song Lyrics starring Shahid Kapoor

Sports

WPL 2023: It wasn't the easiest journey but that got the best out of me, says Jemimah Rodrigues

News

Taha Shah Badussha trained hard for his role in 'Taj – Divided by Blood'

Others

Raj Grover’s relatable and funny videos amass millions of views in just a few hours

Technology

US-based Liferay to double its headcount in India, to hire 200 engineers

Technology

Meta may release smart glasses, smartwatch in 2025

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US